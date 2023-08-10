Must read! Jiya Shankar opens up on her role in the upcoming Karan Johar Movie, bold scenes, coping with online criticism

MUMBAI: Jiya Shankar, a television actress best known for her appearances on Bigg Boss Ott 2 and ‘Pishachini,’ first rose to prominence with roles on ‘Kaatelal & Sons’ and ‘Pishachini.’ Additionally, she co-starred with Riteish Deshmukh in the Marathi movie ‘Ved.’ The actress has received love and admiration for all the right reasons ever since she left the Bigg Boss house.

Jiya recently spoke about her popularity growth in an interview, particularly after she took part in Bigg Boss OTT 2. She talked about her next projects, including a movie with Karan Johar, and acknowledged that being classified as a TV actor could be difficult. Jiya spoke about her future plans and revealed that she has finished her time on Bigg Boss OTT 2 and is currently working on a film with Karan Johar. She is confident that she will be provided with opportunities if they are meant to be, highlighting the significance of finding fulfillment in her profession.

Jiya admitted that there are some types of intimate scenarios, such as daring ones, that she is not comfortable doing in web series. Jiya said that Karan sir is preoccupied with other responsibilities and that she will provide more information about the project when the time is right. Jiya is collaborating on a movie with Karan Johar.

Jiya discussed how she has dealt with unjustified criticism, frequently unrelated to her but tied to her association with Abhishek Malhan, in relation to coping with internet hate in particular. People have questioned her relationship with him, but Jiya has made it plain that she is an independent person who is capable of managing her life on her terms and that she does not chase anyone for love.

