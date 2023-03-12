Must read! Karan Johar talks about Shah Rukh Khan playing a father at the age of 31 and shares his opinions on young actors of today

MUMBAI: Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan share a strong bond with each other. KJo made his directorial debut with SRK, Kajol and Rani Mukerji with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai which turned out to be a major success. In a recent episode of his chat show Koffee with Karan 8, Karan spoke about how SRK played a father in that film at the age of 31.

Ahead of the Kajol and Rani Mukerji episode on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan 8, we have exclusively got to know what they talk about. At one point, Rani mentions that she played a mother when she was only 17 years old. 

Karan then spoke about Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and said: “Interestingly though Shah Rukh Khan played the father of an 8-year-old when he was 31. Today you ask any of the younger generation boys, none of them want to play father. Because they are all worried about aging too soon. I am not talking about the women, I am also talking about the men here."

Rani then said that she played a mother when she was 27 and 17 years old.

According to IANS, Karan spoke about his best friend Aditya Chopra and his wedding with Rani. He said that Kajol knew Aditya before Rani and called him his best friend. He said, "I don't even want to say where it was because I think he will still fire me like decades later."

Workwise, Karan's recent directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was a major critical and commercial success. The Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer marked his return to the director's chair after nearly seven years and his 25th year as a director. It also starred Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

Koffee with Karan 8 is available on Disney plus Hotstar.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 

 

