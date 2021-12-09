MUST-READ: Katrina and Vicky Wedding Live Updates Day 3: It’s the WEDDING DAY!

MUMBAI: The wedding festivities are in full swing at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Mumbai for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif.

On Tuesday, the pre-wedding celebrations kicked off with a Sangeet ceremony where the Dulhan Katrina and the dulha Vicky performed together, leaving the guests spellbound. A number of family members of the bride and groom performed Bollywood, Punjabi, and English numbers. Isabelle Kaif, Sunny Kaushal, and others also performed.

During the day on December 8, the couple observed the Haldi ceremony, followed by a traditional ladies sangeet in the evening. As reported by BollywoodLife, the Ladies Sangeet is Vicky’s mother Veena Kaushal’s special gesture for her bahu.

In addition to the grand Sangeet bash, Vicky's mom wanted to give Katrina and her family a taste of Punjabi culture and so they decided to have a Ladies Sangeet.

Traditional Punjabi geet will be performed with dholkis played and sung by women. Punjabi singers have also been invited to participate.

Meanwhile, Katrina and Vicky's wedding is becoming more spectacular by the day. Bollywood celebrities are expected to attend the wedding and arrive at the venue in Rajasthan today.

Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Gurdas Maan, Shankar Mahadevan amongst others have already reached and more biggies are likely to reach today. Stay tuned with BollywoodLife as w get you the minute-by-minute insider updates from the Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding updates :

Katrina won't have a lavish Mehendi:

While the wedding of Vicky and Katrina is grand in every way, there will be no elaborate Mehendi for the bride or Choora rasam. Because the actress will be getting back to work soon after her shaadi, she did not get the traditional, elaborate Mehendi done on her hands and feet, but just enough to look the part. Her Mehendi was applied in under an hour. The ceremony had only a few important guests and family members.

Is Katrina the one who bears the Shaadi cost, and who calls the shots?

The couple certainly breaks all stereotypes. According to Bollywood Life, Katrina Kaif is bearing a significant portion of the wedding costs and is making all the major decisions.



Fruit Bonanza for guests at Vic-Kat wedding:

Aside from the sweets and desserts and various types of preparations ordered for the guests, there are also very Exotic and tropical fruits. There are already truckloads of fruit at the wedding venue, including Kiwi, Strawberry, Grapes, Dragon fruit, and more.

A peek inside the wedding?

An inside video from Vicky and Katrina's 'SECRET' Shaadi finds its way to the internet and goes viral despite all the security and privacy arrangements made at the wedding venue.

Here’s the Mahurat Time for the Vic-Kat wedding!

A Punjabi-style wedding will take place today at noon. The couple will take their pheras between 3.30 pm to 3.45 pm post which they will be declared husband and wife. A white wedding is also reported, in honor of Katrina's family's tradition, but there is no confirmation on the same.

There are still no photos of the couple out yet, But hopefully, we will get some official photos of the Couple pretty soon!

