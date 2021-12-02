Must Read! Know more about Ahan Shetty's girlfriend Tania Shroff

MUMBAI: Son of Sunil Shetty, Ahan Shetty is all set to make his Bollywood debut with his upcoming movie Tadap which also has Tara Sutaria in the leading role. No doubt the trailer has already created a strong buzz all across social media and the fans are eagerly waiting to see the actor on screen as he had given some strong glimpses of acting performance from the trailer itself.

Last night on Wednesday we have seen some amazing pictures of celebrities during the celebrity screening of the movie which was held in Mumbai. From Kajol and Disha Patani to Fardeen Khan and Milap Zaveri, many Bollywood actors and filmmakers were seen gracing the red carpet of the screening. The handsome hunk Ahan Shetty was also seen along with his girlfriend Tania Shroff which grabbed all the attention of the cameras.

No doubt this beautiful couple draw all the attention and today let us know more in detail about Tania Shroff the lady love of Ahan Shetty.

Tania Shroff is a fashion designer and model who was born on 29th March 1997, she is also known as a fashion influencer. Over time Tania Shroff is known for her Instagram activities. Tania Shroff and Ahan Shetty were seen gracing Armaan Jain's wedding who is the cousin of Kareena Kapoor.

Tania Shroff who always looks gorgeous and has been the talk of the town for her amazing fashion had also appeared in the cover of a magazine along with Ananya Pandey's cousin Ahaan Panday. Tania Shroff also does many commercials for fashion brands.

Tania Shroff's father Jaidev Shroff is a well-known name in the business world, Tania Shroff's mother's name is Romila Shroff. She also has an elder brother whose name is Varun Shroff.

Tania Shroff did her schooling at the American school of Bombay, Mumbai and completed her college at London College of fashion designer.

Tania Shroff and Ahan Shetty are childhood lovers, as per sources it is said that they both were in the same school. They both made their relationship official on 3rd February 2020. And they are planning to take their relationship to the next level in the coming future. No doubt they both looked amazing together and we look forward to seeing more news about them in the future.

Talking about Ahan Shetty's Bollywood debut, the movie Tadap is all set to release on 3rd December 2021.

What are your views on Tania Shroff and Ahan Shetty do let us know in the comments section below?

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to Tellychakkar.