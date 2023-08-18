Must read! Luv Sinha reveals how no one helped him make it in Bollywood, his relations with sister Sonakshi Sinha and more

MUMBAI: Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv Sinha, who was seen in films Sadiyaan, and Paltan, said that his father helped so many people in the entertainment industry but no one helped his son. He also talked about his sister Sonakshi Sinha and said he keeps a check on the people she is with.

In a conversation with Siddharth Kanan, Luv said, “My father easily recognises fake people but I don’t know if it’s a good quality or not, that he gives benefit of doubt to the other person despite knowing that the person is doing wrong. He will let it slide.”

He further mentioned, “There are many big people that he has helped who could have given work to me but…Someone close to the family could have given me a chance, he had seen my acting at a workshop and talked to the teacher at the workshop about my acting, but didn’t give me work. I was not given the opportunity. I don’t take it personally. But, there are many actors who gave flops and got many chances, but I never got a second chance.”‘

The actor further mentioned that his sister Sonakshi Sinha often fails to recognise who is fake and who is real. He mentioned that he don’t like to comment on her personal life but being a brother he makes sure that she is with right people.

Luv Sinha said, “I do not like to comment on her personal matters but as a brother, I would rather be concerned about other individuals because everyone, on the surface, will try to showcase themselves as good. As a brother, I would do my duty to do a check on anyone and everyone. I am not possessive, I just put my word forward. That’s a different thing that she doesn’t listen to me.”

Credits - DNA



