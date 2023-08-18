Must read! Luv Sinha reveals how no one helped him make it in Bollywood, his relations with sister Sonakshi Sinha and more

Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv Sinha, who was seen in films Sadiyaan, and Paltan, said that his father helped so many people in the entertainment industry but no one helped his son. He also talked about his sister Sonakshi Sinha and said he keeps a check on the people she is with.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 08/20/2023 - 08:15
movie_image: 
LUV SINHA

MUMBAI:  Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv Sinha, who was seen in films Sadiyaan, and Paltan, said that his father helped so many people in the entertainment industry but no one helped his son. He also talked about his sister Sonakshi Sinha and said he keeps a check on the people she is with. 

Also read - Luv Sinha: Even though I belong to one of the known film families, I wouldn't call my journey easy

In a conversation with Siddharth Kanan, Luv said, “My father easily recognises fake people but I don’t know if it’s a good quality or not, that he gives benefit of doubt to the other person despite knowing that the person is doing wrong. He will let it slide.”

He further mentioned, “There are many big people that he has helped who could have given work to me but…Someone close to the family could have given me a chance, he had seen my acting at a workshop and talked to the teacher at the workshop about my acting, but didn’t give me work. I was not given the opportunity. I don’t take it personally. But, there are many actors who gave flops and got many chances, but I never got a second chance.”‘

The actor further mentioned that his sister Sonakshi Sinha often fails to recognise who is fake and who is real. He mentioned that he don’t like to comment on her personal life but being a brother he makes sure that she is with right people.  

Also read - Luv Sinha: Even though I belong to one of the known film families, I wouldn't call my journey easy

Luv Sinha said, “I do not like to comment on her personal matters but as a brother, I would rather be concerned about other individuals because everyone, on the surface, will try to showcase themselves as good. As a brother, I would do my duty to do a check on anyone and everyone. I am not possessive, I just put my word forward. That’s a different thing that she doesn’t listen to me.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - DNA 

 


 

Luv Sinha Shatrughan Sinha Sonakshi Sinha Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 08/20/2023 - 08:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Whoa! Ranbir Kapoor becomes the owner of a lavish Range Rover worth over Rs 3.5 Crores
MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor is one of the biggest stars we have in Bollywood. While he had ups and downs in his career, he is...
Anupamaa: Silence! Samar supports Dimpy by suffering in silence
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Whoa! Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan most expensive film till date made on THIS jaw-dropping budget
MUMBAI:After the super success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to be seen in the upcoming action-thriller Jawan...
Kumkum Bhagya: Major Drama! Rhea attempts to commit suicide, Mihika encourages her to go ahead with it
MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has...
Wow! CarryMinati becomes highest subscribed Youtuber in all of Asia with 40 Million Subscribers & 3.4 Billion Views
MUMBAI:  CarryMinati is a sensation among fans. The Indian YouTuber came into spotlight after his roast videos became...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming Twist! Ishaan to fight for Savi, closeness increases
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Ranbir
Whoa! Ranbir Kapoor becomes the owner of a lavish Range Rover worth over Rs 3.5 Crores
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ranbir
Whoa! Ranbir Kapoor becomes the owner of a lavish Range Rover worth over Rs 3.5 Crores
SRK
Whoa! Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan most expensive film till date made on THIS jaw-dropping budget
Imran Khan
OMG! When Imran Khan revealed his eye lashes burned during an action scene in Luck; “an explosion went off too close…”
Amitabh
Hilarious! When Abhishek Bachchan Asked dad Amitabh how much taller is he to Jaya Bachchan, his reply will leave you in splits
Manisha Koirala
Shocking! When Manisha Koirala broke silence on her marriage, “How much worse can it become for a woman”
Abhishek Bachchan
Hilarious! When Abhishek Bachchan said that John Abraham was “born to be a mechanic”