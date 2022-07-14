Must Read! Mallika Sherawat surfaces headlines for her remarks on Deepika Padukone’s Gehraiyaan

MUMBAI: Mallika Sherawat, who is getting ready for the upcoming release 'RK/RKAY', made headlines on Wednesday for her comments on Deepika Padukone's 2022 release 'Gehraiyaan'.

In a recent interview with a news portal, the actress claimed that Deepika's modern-noir film was the same as her 2004 film 'Murder' which also starred Emran Hashmi in a lead role. she did 15 years ago in Murder. "What Deepika Padukone did in Gehraiyaan, I did that 15 years ago," Mallika said and added, "but people were too narrow-minded back then."

The actress also recalled the uproar created when her film was released in theatres. "Such hue and cry were created when I did Murder. People said all kinds of things about the kiss and the bikini."

She also accused the film industry of torturing her by discussing her body and physical appearance and not her acting skills. "I should tell you that a section of the industry and media was mentally torturing me. These people only talked about my body and glamour, not my acting. I worked in 'Dashavataram', 'Pyaar Ke Side Effects' and 'Welcome' but none talked about my acting," she said.

Mallika will share screen space with Kubbra Sait, Ranvir Shorey, Manu Rishi Chadha, Chandrachoor Rai, Abhijeet Deshpande, Abhishek Sharrma, Grace Girdhar and Vaishali Malhara in the upcoming film that will hit the big screen on July 22.

