Must Read! Manoj Bajpayee talks about his equation with Shah Rukh Khan, “Do alag alag duniya ke log hain”

During an interview, Manoj spoke about his equation with SRK where the duo used to go to a club together during their early days in Delhi
MUMBAI: Known for his unconventional roles and unmatchable talent, Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most respected stars in the Hindi film industry. However, his journey to fame was no cakewalk. At the age of nine, a Bihari boy coming from a humble background knew that his life's goal was to be an actor. Before even becoming an adult, Manoj decided to pursue his dreams and moved to Delhi to do theater secretly. 

During an interview, Manoj spoke about his equation with SRK where the duo used to go to a club together during their early days in Delhi, “Milna to nahi hota. Do alag alag duniya ke log hum ho chuke hai. To humare raastein nahi takrate. Uss samay bhi dosti aisi nahi thi, uska apna ek friend circle tha, mera apna ek friend circle tha. Ek hi group mein the hum log, jab ek hi group mein kaam karte ho to sabke saath jaan pehchaan hoti hai, sabke saath uthna baithna hota hai, sabke saath khana hota hai.”

He added, “Wo ek kissa tha, bada funny kissa hai. But hum dono alag alag duniya mein rehte hai, alag alag choice rahe hai, uss hisaab se humne apni duniya ko chuna..”

He further said, “No, don’t give me all this. Give me good roles. I understand that monikers are important for media so that people click on stories. But what happens with monikers is that today I am the King of OTT, tomorrow you will make me the Slave of OTT. So that doesn’t help me. What does help is when I get good work…”

