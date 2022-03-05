Must Read! Meet the gorgeous daughters of Bollywood’s popular villains

There are several actors who got popularity for playing antagonists in Bollywood films. Let's look at the list of gorgeous daughters of Bollywood's popular villains.
MUMBAI: There are several actors who got popularity for playing antagonists in Bollywood films.   

In addition to their performances, these actors also grab the attention of everyone for their personal life. Everyone is eager to know about the families of these villains. So, today, let’s look at the list of gorgeous daughters of Bollywood’s popular villains. Take a look below. 

Shakti Kapoor:  Bollywood's popular villain Shakti Kapoor is the father of beautiful daughter Shraddha Kapoor, who is also an actress. The father-daughter duo is often seen having fun while on a vacation. The veteran actor married Shivangi Kapoor and the two are parents to son Siddhant Kapoor and daughter Shraddha. 

Ranjeet: Scariest villain of Bollywood Ranjeet has a daughter named Divyanka Bedi. She keeps sharing pictures with her daddy cool. 

2.jpg

Prem Chopra: The veteran actor and his wife Uma Chopra have three daughters - Prerna Chopra, Punita Chopra, Rakita Chopra. Rakita is married to designer Rahul Nanda, Punita married singer and actor Vikas Bhalla, and Prerna got married to actor Sharman Joshi. 

3.jpg

Danny Denzongpa: Danny Denzongpa has a son Rinzing and a daughter Pema Denzongpa. His son Rinzing has already made his acting debut. Now it is to be seen whether Pema enters showbiz or not. 

4.jpg

Amjad Khan: Amjad Khan has three children - sons Shadaab Khan, Seemaab Khan and daughter Ahlam Khan. Ahlam is also an actress. 

5.jpg

Keep reading this space for more updates. 

