Must Read! Meet the gorgeous daughters of Bollywood’s popular villains

Shakti Kapoor: Bollywood's popular villain Shakti Kapoor is the father of beautiful daughter Shraddha Kapoor, who is also an actress. The father-daughter duo is often seen having fun while on a vacation. The veteran actor married Shivangi Kapoor and the two are parents to son Siddhant Kapoor and daughter Shraddha.

Ranjeet: Scariest villain of Bollywood Ranjeet has a daughter named Divyanka Bedi. She keeps sharing pictures with her daddy cool.

Prem Chopra: The veteran actor and his wife Uma Chopra have three daughters - Prerna Chopra, Punita Chopra, Rakita Chopra. Rakita is married to designer Rahul Nanda, Punita married singer and actor Vikas Bhalla, and Prerna got married to actor Sharman Joshi.

Danny Denzongpa: Danny Denzongpa has a son Rinzing and a daughter Pema Denzongpa. His son Rinzing has already made his acting debut. Now it is to be seen whether Pema enters showbiz or not.

Amjad Khan: Amjad Khan has three children - sons Shadaab Khan, Seemaab Khan and daughter Ahlam Khan. Ahlam is also an actress.

