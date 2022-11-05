Must read! Meet the wife of superstar Ajith Kumar, Shalini

MUMBAI: Superstar Ajith Kumar is now one of the most loved actors we have in the acting space, we have seen some immense contribution of the actor in the acting world specially in Tamil cinema which have indeed created a strong mark not only at the regional level but also at the national level.

The actor who is known not only for his amazing acting contribution but also some amazing look and style in the movie is always looked upto when it comes to following trends. The fans no doubt always look up to the upcoming project of the actor Ajith Kumar.

ALSO READ – (Shocking! Ananya Panday gets massively trolled on her latest video with Farah Khan, netizens judge her acting skills and suggest that she should not even be invited for award functions )

We have seen and loved the actor Ajith Kumar in his projects and today let us know about his wife Shalini in detail.

Shalini, also known as Baby Shalini, is a former Indian child artist and actress who predominantly worked in Malayalam and Tamil films

Shalini was born in a Protestant Malayali Christian family to Babu and Alice on 20 November 1979

Shalini attended Fatima Matriculation Higher Secondary School (K.G to 8th), Adarsh Vidyalaya, Chennai (9th to 10th) and Church Park, Chennai (11th and 12th). She completed college at Annamalai University

She is the middle child. Her younger sister Shamili and her elder brother Richard are also actors in the film industry. Shalini has stated that she enjoys badminton and has played in a few state-level tournaments

Shalini started her career as a child artist in Ente Mamattikkuttiyammakku and she acted in all the films under the direction of Fazil

She also played the lead character in the TV serial Amloo telecast in the late 1980s on Doordarshan. Her iconic hairstyle, a short bob with a front fringe, is still popularly known as the “Baby Shalini hair cut”

It was the year 1999, during the shoot of Saran's Amarkalam, Shalini began to date her co-star Ajith Kumar. He proposed to Shalini in June 1999 (before their movie release in Aug. 1999) and with following consultations of both sides of the families, she accepted. They got married on 24 April 2000 at Chennai. After their marriage, Shalini retired as an actress following the completion of two unfinished projects. The couple have two children, a daughter named Anoushka (born on 3 Jan. 2008) as well as a son named Aadvik (born on 2 Mar. 2015).

What are your views on the superstar Ajith Kumar and his wife Shalini, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Don't address me as 'Thala', actor Ajith tells fans, public)