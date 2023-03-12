Must read! Meghna Gulzar opens up on how Deepika Padukone's JNU visit affected Chhapaak’s box office performance; Says 'It made a dent on the film'

MUMBAI: 2020 saw Deepika Padukone take on the difficult task of playing campaigner and acid assault survivor Laxmi Agarwal in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. The movie did not fare as well as expected at the box office, even though it had strong backing. Meghna openly disclosed that the controversy surrounding Deepika's visit to JNU just three days prior to the film's premiere had an impact on the movie's response.

Meghna Gulzar recently talked about how Deepika Padukone's visit to JNU, which took place just three days prior to Chhapaak's premiere, affected the movie's box office performance. She said it clearly, "I am sure the answer is pretty obvious. Yes, of course, it made a dent on the film. Because the conversation shifted from acid violence, which I intended the film to amplify, to somewhere else. So, it certainly impacted the film. There is no denying that."

Three days prior to the release of Chhapaak, on January 7, 2020, Deepika took part in a protest at Jawaharlal Nehru University against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the 2020 JNU attack. Her actions caused significant concern on social media. Trending hashtags on Twitter included #BoycottChhapaak and #BlockDeepika, which dominated discussions.

With this movie, Deepika made her film production debut as a co-producer with Fox Star Studios, Govind Singh Sandhu, and Meghna Gulzar. The movie struggled to make a big impact at the box office even though it was made on a low budget.

Meghna is getting ready for the premiere of Sam Bahadur, her next movie that follows Sam Manekshaw's remarkable forty-year career. According to the film's authors, the film explores his service during World conflict II and his significant role as the Chief of Army Staff during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan conflict, a critical phase leading to the foundation of Bangladesh.

Sanya Malhotra plays his wife, Vicky Kaushal's leading lady, giving the plot more emotional nuance. The way that the movie depicts historical events is greatly enhanced by Fatima Sana Shaikh's portrayal of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

