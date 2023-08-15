Must read! Meghna Naidu reveals about getting 'a lot of flak' for song 'Kaliyon Ka Chaman'

MUMBAI: Meghna Naidu is still remembered for appearing in the music video for the remix of “Kaliyon Ka Chaman” in the early 2000s, when the remix era was still on the rise.

The song became an instant hit, and Meghna rose to stardom. But in a recent interview, she shared that despite the love that was given to the song, she “received a lot of flak” for it.

In a chat with Siddharth Kannan, Meghna said, “I got so much flak for Kaliyon ka Chaman. When I did that, so many people said. ‘Look at the clothes she is wearing, look at how she’s dancing’. So much flak.”

But, amid all the criticism, Meghna said that her parents stood by her. “My dad and mom were like, ‘What has she done that’s wrong? She is working in front of everyone. She is not doing anything behind closed doors. Everyone is there, camera people, light people, sound people, everyone is there. There are directors, producers, everyone is working. It’s a job’.”

Meghna said that if her “parents didn’t understand this, I wouldn’t have been sane.” She said that even though her parents were not on board with her choices at first, they came around very soon.

She shared, “Whatever work I was doing, obviously mom and dad knew about it. They probably were not happy that I was doing this, like a kissing scene, or a lovemaking scene, because people were not doing it in those days.” She shared that when her parents started joining her on shoots, they understood that it is work.

After appearing in the music video, Meghna appeared in a few Hindi films such as Hawas, Rain: The Terror Within, among others.

She eventually appeared in a bunch of Tamil and Telugu films and was last seen in the 2019 Tamil film Dharmaprabhu. She has also appeared in TV shows like Sasural Simar Ka and Jodhaa Akbar. She was also a participant on Bigg Boss 10.

