Must Read! Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan gets a mixed response from netizens, “Nice... could have been better”

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie, which also stars Nayanthara in the lead role, is all set to hit the big screens on 7th September 2023. The makers have already launched a prevue, and two songs, Zinda Banda and Chaleya, and now today, the third song from the film titled Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya has been released.

The song is not actually a proper recreated version of the old classic song Ramaiya Vastavaiya, but it has some flavour to it from the original track. Anirudh Ravichander has composed and sung the song, and even Vishal Dadlani and Shilpa Rao have given their voice to it.

Well, it is a good peppy song with some massy beats. But, netizens have given a mixed response to it. A netizen tweeted, “Nice....could have been better if it would have been a remake of the actual song. Nevertheless as expected we are getting a trailer on 31st august. #Jawan.” Another Twitter user wrote, “It's fine that standard noise is passed off as 'music' today. But please don't bring references of our treasures like Ramaiya Vastavaiya for it. Give other titles to your noise. Definitely #NotRamaiyaVastavaiya.”

One more netizen tweeted, “PARTY SONG OF THE YEAR.” Check out the tweets below...

What do you have to say about Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya? Let us know in the comments below...

Directed by Atlee, Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra.

