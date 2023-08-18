Must Read! Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan gets a mixed response from netizens, “Nice... could have been better”

The third song from Shah Rukh Khan Jawan titled Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya has been released. Here’s what netizens have to say about it...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/29/2023 - 15:36
movie_image: 
Ramaiya Vastavaiya

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie, which also stars Nayanthara in the lead role, is all set to hit the big screens on 7th September 2023. The makers have already launched a prevue, and two songs, Zinda Banda and Chaleya, and now today, the third song from the film titled Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya has been released.

The song is not actually a proper recreated version of the old classic song Ramaiya Vastavaiya, but it has some flavour to it from the original track. Anirudh Ravichander has composed and sung the song, and even Vishal Dadlani and Shilpa Rao have given their voice to it.

Well, it is a good peppy song with some massy beats. But, netizens have given a mixed response to it. A netizen tweeted, “Nice....could have been better if it would have been a remake of the actual song. Nevertheless as expected we are getting a trailer on 31st august. #Jawan.” Another Twitter user wrote, “It's fine that standard noise is passed off as 'music' today. But please don't bring references of our treasures like Ramaiya Vastavaiya for it. Give other titles to your noise. Definitely #NotRamaiyaVastavaiya.”

One more netizen tweeted, “PARTY SONG OF THE YEAR.” Check out the tweets below...

What do you have to say about Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya? Let us know in the comments below...

Directed by Atlee, Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya Shah Rukh Khan JAWAN Anirudh Ravichander Vishal Dadlani Shilpa Rao Vijay Sethupathi Deepika Padukone Priyamani Sanya Malhotra Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/29/2023 - 15:36

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Will Maitree be able to find the Swaran Naagmani and bring Harsh back to life?
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular fiction show - Maitree, which follows the journey of two soul sisters - Maitree (Shrenu Parikh...
Exclusive! Ayushmann Khurrana on his upcoming films after Dream Girl 2, “I am doing two films...”
MUMBAI: Post-pandemic Ayushmann Khurrana was not having a great run at the box office. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anek,...
Must Read! Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan gets a mixed response from netizens, “Nice... could have been better”
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie, which also stars...
Wow! Aishwarya Sharma bought THIS special gift for hubby Neil Bhatt from South Africa, check it out
MUMBAI: Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are one of the most loved real–life couples on television and they have a...
Hottie! Calendar Girls actress Satarupa Pyne is too hot to handle in these pictures
MUMBAI: Over the time with her amazing acting contribution actress Satarupa Pyne has been grabbing the attention of the...
Pandya Store: Emotional! Chiku comes back home finally, Natasha frozen in time
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Recent Stories
Ayushmann Khurrana
Exclusive! Ayushmann Khurrana on his upcoming films after Dream Girl 2, “I am doing two films...”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ayushmann Khurrana
Exclusive! Ayushmann Khurrana on his upcoming films after Dream Girl 2, “I am doing two films...”
Satarupa Pyne
Hottie! Calendar Girls actress Satarupa Pyne is too hot to handle in these pictures
Dream Girl
Must Read! Dream Girl 2, Gadar 2 box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer passes the Monday test; Sunny Deol’s film gets a good number
Bombay High Court
Must Read! Bombay High Court to take up final hearing of filmmaker Mushtaq Nadiadwala’s children’s custody living in Pakistan
Shahid Kapoor,
Wow! Fans are falling in love with Sardar look of Shahid Kapoor, they are saying 'Kabir Singh 2.0'
Kajol
Whoa! Kajol purchases office space for Rs 7.64 crores in Mumbai