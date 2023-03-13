Must Read! Oscars 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and other bigwigs congratulate RRR and The Elephant Whisperers’ team

MUMBAI: It’s a very proud moment for India as at the Oscars 2023, RRR’s Naatu Naatu has won the Best Original Song award at the Oscars and The Elephant Whisperers won Best Documentary Short award. Well, from prime Minister Narendra Modi to many Bollywood celebs took to social media to congratulate the teams of both the movies.

While tweeting about RRR, PM Modi wrote, “Exceptional! The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani , @boselyricist and the entire team for this prestigious honour. India is elated and proud. #Oscars.”

Exceptional!



The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist and the entire team for this prestigious honour.



India is elated and proud. #Oscars https://t.co/cANG5wHROt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2023

He also congratulated The Elephant Whisperers’ team and wrote, “Congratulations to @EarthSpectrum , @guneetm and the entire team of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ for this honour. Their work wonderfully highlights the importance of sustainable development and living in harmony with nature. #Oscars.”

Congratulations to @EarthSpectrum, @guneetm and the entire team of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ for this honour. Their work wonderfully highlights the importance of sustainable development and living in harmony with nature. #Oscars https://t.co/S3J9TbJ0OP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2023

Also Read: Audience Perspective! While Deepika Paudkone looked stunning in the black gown, Indian attire would have been more effective?

Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah also tweeted, “A landmark day for Indian cinema, as the 'Naatu Naatu' song creates history by winning the Oscar Award. The song was on the lips of Indians as well as music lovers across the globe. Congratulations to Team RRR @ssrajamouli @mmkeeravaani @boselyricist @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan.”

A landmark day for Indian cinema, as the 'Naatu Naatu' song creates history by winning the Oscar Award.



The song was on the lips of Indians as well as music lovers across the globe.



Congratulations to Team RRR@ssrajamouli @mmkeeravaani @boselyricist @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan https://t.co/r3BWzDf3M5 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 13, 2023

Congratulations to @EarthSpectrum and @guneetm on their Oscar win for the short film 'The Elephant Whisperers'.



The film brings to the forefront India's efforts to save elephants.



The award underlines the potential of the Indian film industry and will inspire young film makers. https://t.co/bXxHdqCTnq — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 13, 2023

Well, many Bollywood celebs like Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and others also wished RRR and The Elephant Whisperers’ team. Check out the tweets below...

As it is often said, cinema speaks a universal language. Congratulations to the teams of #RRR and #TheElephantWhisperers for their #Oscar wins. It’s a proud moment — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 13, 2023

Such a historic, proud & happy moment for Indian Cinema at #Oscars95 ! Many congratulations to the team of Best Documentary Short Film #TheElephantWhisperers & Team RRR for Best Original Song #NaatuNaatu !! More power to you all — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 13, 2023

A truly historic sight to wake up to! Congratulations to the teams of #ElephantWhisperers and #NaatuNaatu for grabbing the win at The Academy Awards for Best Documentary Short Film and Best Original Song respectively — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) March 13, 2023

While of course India movies won at the Oscars, there was also one more thing to be excited about. Well, Deepika Padukone was at the Oscars stage and she introduced the song Naatu Naatu.

Also Read: WOW! Oscars 2023: RRR star Jr NTR talks about his Indian attire; says, “It’s not going to be us walking the carpet, it’s India”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.