Must Read! Palak Tiwari reveals about Salman Khan not allowing low necklines on sets

Palak Tiwari often takes social media by storm every time she steps out putting her best fashion foot forward. The diva often makes headlines every time she posts sensual photos of herself on social media setting it ablaze.
MUMBAI :  Palak Tiwari often takes social media by storm every time she steps out putting her best fashion foot forward. The diva often makes headlines every time she posts sensual photos of herself on social media setting it ablaze. 

Palak Tiwari is making her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, whichever will release on April 21. The actress had earlier served as an assistant director on the sets of Antim.

In an interview, she revealed that Salman Khan instructed all women present on the sets of the film to refrain from wearing low necklines. He asked all the girls to dress up properly on his sets.

Palak said, 'Salman is a traditionalist, who tries to ensure the safety of women who work with him.'

Palak will be seen along with other stars like Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam and Raghav Juyal among others.

