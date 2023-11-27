Must read! Pankaj Tripathi talks about how he is still discovering himself, says, 'Even I get angry'

MUMBAI: Pankaj Tripathi has made a name for himself in Bollywood with his amazing acting skills. The actor is also known for his soft-spoken and humble off-screen personality.

Recently, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor said he is thinking about whether he is genuinely humble or just a witty person. Let's find out what he actually said.

According to The Indian Express, Pankaj Tripathi was recently at the 54th International Film Festival of India in Goa for the premiere of his film Kadak Singh.

During a masterclass, the actor spoke about how people call him humble, but he is contemplating whether he is actually humble or just acting.

He said, "In recent times, an image has formed about me that I am a very humble person. Everyone else says so. Now, I am literally evaluating if I am genuinely so 'humble' or if I am a sharp-witted man who acts to be a humble man. I am still discovering it. So, am I really humble? Because even I get angry. I even get the feeling of taking revenge, but then I overcome it with time."

In the same conversation, Tripathi revealed that he had never refused film roles before. “I had no problems for eight years, and I did not get frustrated. I don’t know why. I was a very content man. After playing a cop in daily soap for a week, I never came back home and thought, ‘what am I doing with my life?’ I never refused any kind of role,” he added.

Workwise, Tripathi recently bagged the National Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Mimi, co-starring Kriti Sanon. He was recently seen in the comedy film Fukrey 3, which was well received.

Tripathi portrays former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in his biopic Main Atal Hoon. Apart from these, he is also doing several web shows.

Credits - Pinkvilla