Must read! Paresh Rawal reacts on Kartik Aaryan initially replacing Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri 3, here's what he has to say

Hera Pheri 3 created several headlines in the entertainment news surrounding the casting of the film. Before Akshay Kumar agreed to join the OG cast including Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty, reports had it that Kartik Aaryan would replace the superstar.
MUMBAI: Hera Pheri 3 created several headlines in the entertainment news surrounding the casting of the film. Before Akshay Kumar agreed to join the OG cast including Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty, reports had it that Kartik Aaryan would replace the superstar. 

Also read -Paresh Rawal gets protection from police arrest for his anti-Bengali comments

Well, this is earlier news that adds up to the making of the upcoming new movie. Paresh Rawal who plays the pivotal role of Baburao breaks silence on the initial involvement of Kartik Aaryan in the most awaited sequel. 

He confirmed the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actors role in the third installment of the hit comedy franchise and if he was supposed to play Raju in the movie.

After the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 where Kartik substituted Akshay reports suggested he may do it again in the sequel of the cult classic comedy film franchise. 

However, things didn’t materialize and we have the iconic trio Raju, Shyam, and Baburao returning to the third installment. According to the news, Kartik Aaryan had come on board to play Raju essayed by Akshay Kumar in the previous 2 chapters of the comedy flick. 

Paresh Rawal has now confirmed that the Shehzada actor’s role was not a substitute or a reprise of Akshay Kumar’s iconic Raju character.

In a recent interview with News 18, Paresh Rawal said Kartik Aaryan had a different role in Hera Pheri 3. His role had a different kind of energy than Raju and the premise of his character was different. 

The OMG actor says “one shouldn’t be afraid of backlashes. And once people watch a film, they forget all the backlashes.” Paresh Rawal revealed that he had a sense of overconfidence in the sequel. 

He appreciated Suniel Shetty for carrying the legacy of Shyam, in an amazing way. Rawal adds, “Characters and premise like Hera Pheri come our way very rarely.”

Also read - Whoa! Here’s all you need to know about Paresh Rawal’s wife Swaroop Sampat who has been Miss India, and a leading 90’s actress; Read about their filmy love story

Earlier this year the makers shot Hera Pheri 3 announcement promo and there’s no update after that. Firoz Nadiadwala produced Hera Pheri released in 2000 was directed by Priyadarshan while its second installment was helmed by Neeraj Vora and part 3 is said to be directed by Anees Bazmee.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life 


    
 

