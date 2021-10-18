Must Read! Pooja Bedi tests COVID-19 positive, reveals why she chose to not get vaccinated

MUMBAI: Pooja Bedi, who is a well-known personality in showbiz, has been tested COVID positive.

Taking to social media, the actress and wellness coach shared a video explaining how she chose to not get vaccinated against the coronavirus and she would now depend on the natural healing power of her body and natural elements to cure COVID-19. Pooja said that her fiance and house help have also tested positive for the virus.

In a video that she posted to reveal her diagnosis, Pooja said, “I know I have been vocal about not taking the vaccine. For me, it was a choice that I took. I know that my immunity will naturally rise up and I want to rely on my natural immunity. Each one of you, go make your own choices, this is my chronicled journey.” She added that she had been wondering about getting infected with COVID and she has finally caught it.

Pooja said that she initially thought of it as a dust allergy and therefore, started cleaning her cupboards. However, the actor said that she later realised that her condition was worsening and that’s when she decided to get herself tested. “It is quite the virus that kind of knocks you out, I have been passing out a lot,” said the actress.

Further, Pooja added, “We must know that 99% of people who caught coronavirus before the vaccines came out have survived. And, 99% post the vaccination have also survived. We need caution, not panic. The fact is, we have tools and aids on our side,” she said.

We wish for Pooja’s speedy recovery!

CREDIT: INDIA NEWS