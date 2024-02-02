Must read! Poonam Pandey's last Instagram post was from a party in Goa, netizens recall her promise of giving a 'big surprise'

MUMBAI: News of Poonam Pandey’s death, shared by her team on the late actor-model's official Instagram account on Friday, shocked many. Poonam died due to cervical cancer on Thursday. Since Friday afternoon, mourning fans have taken to Instagram and X to look at her last few videos, including one from a Goa bash earlier this week, and interviews.

A few days before her death, Poonam Pandey shared pictures and videos from a recent trip to Goa on Instagram. In the video, she can be seen dressed in a white and black outfit as she’s escorted onto a yacht.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “White and black: the yin and yang that balance my life.” She added the hashtags fun and Goa to her caption. A fan commented on the video, “Gone too soon,” while another wrote, “How can this be possible if this is four days ago?????? How can she be dead suddenly (sic).”

In a clip from an interview shared on Instagram, Poonam can be seen teasing one of her upcoming project, promising fans they’d be surprised. Many have reacted to it. In the clip, Poonam had said, “Aapke saamne ek itna bada news aane wala hai. Mujhe bahut accha lagta hai logo ko surprise karna. Jab voh samajhte hai yeh sudhar rahe hai, tab mujhe surprise karna aur bhi accha lagta hai. Toh ek bahut hi bada news aapke saamne aane wala hai. (I will share a big news soon, I like to surprise people. Just when people think I’ve changed, I like to surprise them. I will share a big news soon.)”

A video of one of Poonam’s last appearances earlier this week had her talking about Munawar Faruqui's Bigg Boss 17 win. The duo shared a close bond when they participated in the relaity show, Lock Upp (2022). In the video, she says, “Mein day 1 se Munawar ko support kar rahi thi. I knew somewhere ki yahi jeetega. Mein uske saat Lock Upp mein 3 mahina rahi hun. (I have supported Munawar from day one, I knew he’d win. I spent 3 months with him in Lock Upp.) I know that brain. I am glad he won. Big congratulations to my brother.”

Poonam died on Thursday and her team broke the news on her official Instagram account on Friday, writing, “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared.”

