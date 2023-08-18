Must read! Prakash Kaur reacts to the rumors of Sunny Deol attacking Hema Malini for her marriage with Dharmendra, Hema Malini reveals her relationship with the Gadar 2 star

Today all seems well between Sunny Deol and Dharmendra's second family, Hema Malini and daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. There was a time that they couldn’t stand each other, but things have changed, and fans are super elated to see them getting together like never before.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/27/2023 - 13:45
movie_image: 
Prakash Kaur

MUMBAI: Today all seems well between Sunny Deol and Dharmendra's second family, Hema Malini and daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. There was a time that they couldn’t stand each other, but things have changed, and fans are super elated to see them getting together like never before. 

Also read - Woah! Sunny Deol reacts to the news of his villa being auctioned

Recently, Hema Malini was all praises for step son Sunny Deol’s latest release, Gadar 2, and called it the most entertaining film. But did you know once there were reports of Sunny Deol attacking the OG Dream Girl for marrying his father and veteran actor Dharmendra? 

And as the reports spread like wildfire, it was the first time that Dharmendra's first wife Prakash Kaur came out and spoke in the media, claiming that the news was untrue.

Prakash Kaur dismissed all the allegations and said that though they are hurt by Dharmendra's decision to get married to Hema Malini, she hasn't given this kind of upbringing to her kids. And even Hema Malini spoke about her relationship with Sunny Deol amid the reports of him attacking her.

Reportedly in an interview she had said, "Everyone wonders what kind of relationship Sunny and I are having. It is very beautiful and cordial. Whenever it is necessary, he is always there, along with Dharmji, especially when this accident happens. He was the first person to come and see me at home, and he saw that the right doctor was there for the stitches that were done on my face. I was really taken aback to see him showing so much interest. That shows what kind of relationship we are having."

After the massive success of Gadar 2, Sunny hosted a special screening for his step sisters Esha and Ahana Deol, and it was the first time they posed together in the public eye. 

Also read - Wow! Subhash Ghai confirms Khalnayak 2 with Sanjay Dutt

Esha also went all out to promote her step brother Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and was cheering for him each day. Also, there are reports which suggest that it will be the first time when Sunny Deol might visit Esha Deol and Ahana Deol's place to celebrate Raksha Bandhan this year.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life 
 

Sunny Deol Hema Malini Esha Deol Ahana Deol Bobby Deol Dharmendra Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/27/2023 - 13:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! After Gadar 2, Tiger vs Pathaan to have a Pakistan angle?
MUMBAI: Tiger 3 is the film all Salman Khan fans are looking forward to. After Jawan and Salaar, it is the big actioner...
Pandya Store: Noteworthy! Dhawal goes to meet Amresh in jail, Suman’s doubt becomes a big clue for Natasha
MUMBAI:  The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Hottie! Check out the times Hritiqa Chheber raises the temperature with her hot looks
MUMBAI: Hritiqa Chheber is an Indian actress from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, who started her career with modeling and...
Anupamaa: Oh No! Samar wants Dimpy to apologize to the Shah family, Dimpy even more determined
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Exclusive! Harsh Rajput reveals if he is interested in doing reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi; shares his views on how he handles social media
MUMBAI: Harsh Rajput is a well-known actor in the entertainment world who has been slowly rising up to become one of...
Katha Ankahee: Amazing! Katha comes dancing, Viaan amazed
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Recent Stories
Pathaan
Woah! After Gadar 2, Tiger vs Pathaan to have a Pakistan angle?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Pathaan
Woah! After Gadar 2, Tiger vs Pathaan to have a Pakistan angle?
Hritiqa
Hottie! Check out the times Hritiqa Chheber raises the temperature with her hot looks
Karan Johar
Wow! Karan Johar praises Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2, "... it is breaking every record"
Anil Kapoor
Curious! Was Anil Kapoor's high fee demand the reason behind his exit from Welcome 3?
Aishwarya
Wow! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan talks about weight gain, not being affected by trolls and 'leading a real life' after her pregnancy
Male actor black
Whoa! THIS actor made his debut with Rajnikanth, has a net worth or Rs 3000 Crores and its not Prabhas, Kamal Haasan or Jr NTR