Must read! Prakash Kaur reacts to the rumors of Sunny Deol attacking Hema Malini for her marriage with Dharmendra, Hema Malini reveals her relationship with the Gadar 2 star

MUMBAI: Today all seems well between Sunny Deol and Dharmendra's second family, Hema Malini and daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. There was a time that they couldn’t stand each other, but things have changed, and fans are super elated to see them getting together like never before.

Recently, Hema Malini was all praises for step son Sunny Deol’s latest release, Gadar 2, and called it the most entertaining film. But did you know once there were reports of Sunny Deol attacking the OG Dream Girl for marrying his father and veteran actor Dharmendra?

And as the reports spread like wildfire, it was the first time that Dharmendra's first wife Prakash Kaur came out and spoke in the media, claiming that the news was untrue.

Prakash Kaur dismissed all the allegations and said that though they are hurt by Dharmendra's decision to get married to Hema Malini, she hasn't given this kind of upbringing to her kids. And even Hema Malini spoke about her relationship with Sunny Deol amid the reports of him attacking her.

Reportedly in an interview she had said, "Everyone wonders what kind of relationship Sunny and I are having. It is very beautiful and cordial. Whenever it is necessary, he is always there, along with Dharmji, especially when this accident happens. He was the first person to come and see me at home, and he saw that the right doctor was there for the stitches that were done on my face. I was really taken aback to see him showing so much interest. That shows what kind of relationship we are having."

After the massive success of Gadar 2, Sunny hosted a special screening for his step sisters Esha and Ahana Deol, and it was the first time they posed together in the public eye.

Esha also went all out to promote her step brother Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and was cheering for him each day. Also, there are reports which suggest that it will be the first time when Sunny Deol might visit Esha Deol and Ahana Deol's place to celebrate Raksha Bandhan this year.

