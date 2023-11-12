Must Read! Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor did a better job when they were at this age” netizens troll Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor for The Archies sharing this viral video from the movie Aitraaz

There is a video which is floating all over the internet where we see a movie scene from Aitraaz and are appreciating Kareena and Priyanka, whereas trolling actresses Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor from the movie Archies
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 12/11/2023 - 20:29
movie_image: 
Priyanka Chopra

MUMBAI : Movie The Archies is getting some mixed reactions from the fans and audience, the movie which has released on digital platform Netflix has Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda in the lead, on one side where the movie is getting some fantastic response from the fans saying that as the newcomers the performance of every actor is good and they are loving the musical part of the movie, whereas on the other hand there are many people who are trolling the actors and the movie for different reasons.

Having said all these points, there is a video that is getting viral all over the internet where we see the fans have shared a scene from the movie Aitraaz that has Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra performing the best sequence and comparing it with a scene from the movie The Archies. The fans are saying Kareena and Priyanka delivered some great performances when they were at that age whereas on the other hand what Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor are doing in the movie.

Also read-Review Out! The Archies receive mix to positive reviews, “i think i’m love with you, Vedang Raina” – Netizens

The fans are taking a dig at the performance of Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor and they are saying they were expecting more from these newcomers and also they are not satisfied and not happy with the performance of these newcomers.

What are your views on this viral video and how did you like the performance of every actor in the movie The Archies, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read-Amazing! “Because it came to us, and I am directing the film, I have to put in what Archie meant to me...” – Zoya Akhtar on living up to the audience’s imagination about The Archies

 

Suhana Khan Khushi Kapoor The Archies Netflix Zoya Akhtar Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 12/11/2023 - 20:29

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Excitement! Rajkumar Hirani presents Vicky Kaushal in a surprising way, can we expect the same in Dunki
MUMBAI: Movie Dunki that has superstar Shahrukh Khan in the leading role is the current headline and talk of the town,...
Wow! Randeep Hooda along with his newly-wedded wife Lin Laishram enter their reception ceremony, check out the glimpse inside
MUMBAI: Randeep Hooda is one of Bollywood's most popular actors. The handsome man has established himself as a...
Must Read! Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor did a better job when they were at this age” netizens troll Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor for The Archies sharing this viral video from the movie Aitraaz
MUMBAI : Movie The Archies is getting some mixed reactions from the fans and audience, the movie which has released on...
Exciting! Sharman Joshi opens up on Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots sequel co-starring with Aamir Khan and R Madhavan; Says 'We will make...'
MUMBAI : Everyone was impressed by the performances of Sharman Joshi, Aamir Khan, and R Madhavan in Rajkumar Hirani's...
Spoiler Alert! Ruhi's Sneaky Plan Shakes Up Armaan and Abhira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH)
MUMBAI: Hold on to your seats for the upcoming twists in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH) on Star Plus! Armaan and...
Box Office Collection! Check out this list of 7 all-time blockbusters and their Hindi Net collection
MUMBAI : There has been a lot of content that’s been released for the audience lately. While there are projects being...
Recent Stories
Rajkumar Hirani
Excitement! Rajkumar Hirani presents Vicky Kaushal in a surprising way, can we expect the same in Dunki
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rajkumar Hirani
Excitement! Rajkumar Hirani presents Vicky Kaushal in a surprising way, can we expect the same in Dunki
Randeep Hooda
Wow! Randeep Hooda along with his newly-wedded wife Lin Laishram enter their reception ceremony, check out the glimpse inside
Sharman Joshi
Exciting! Sharman Joshi opens up on Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots sequel co-starring with Aamir Khan and R Madhavan; Says 'We will make...'
Box Office Collection
Box Office Collection! Check out this list of 7 all-time blockbusters and their Hindi Net collection
Virat Kohli
Woah! Virat Kohli playfully repeats Anushka Sharma's dialogue from her film; Says ‘Bread pakode ki kasam, kabhi dhokha nahi doonga’
Virat Kohli
Congratulations! It’s Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s 6th wedding anniversary, let’s take a trip down memory lane