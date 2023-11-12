Must Read! Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor did a better job when they were at this age” netizens troll Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor for The Archies sharing this viral video from the movie Aitraaz

MUMBAI : Movie The Archies is getting some mixed reactions from the fans and audience, the movie which has released on digital platform Netflix has Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda in the lead, on one side where the movie is getting some fantastic response from the fans saying that as the newcomers the performance of every actor is good and they are loving the musical part of the movie, whereas on the other hand there are many people who are trolling the actors and the movie for different reasons.

Having said all these points, there is a video that is getting viral all over the internet where we see the fans have shared a scene from the movie Aitraaz that has Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra performing the best sequence and comparing it with a scene from the movie The Archies. The fans are saying Kareena and Priyanka delivered some great performances when they were at that age whereas on the other hand what Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor are doing in the movie.

The fans are taking a dig at the performance of Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor and they are saying they were expecting more from these newcomers and also they are not satisfied and not happy with the performance of these newcomers.

What are your views on this viral video and how did you like the performance of every actor in the movie The Archies, do let us know in the comment section below.

