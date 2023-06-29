Must Read! Rahul Bose talks about his upcoming film Neeyat, says “I found it to be very refreshing”

The actor will now be seen in the whodunnit film Neeyat. Speaking about his character he said, “When I heard the story of Neeyat, I felt that it was a classic whodunnit.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/29/2023 - 15:10
movie_image: 
Rahul Bose

MUMBAI: Actor, writer and director Rahul Bose is one of those celebs whose talent is unmatched. He sinks his teeth well into any character that he takes up. The actor was recently seen in ‘Taj - Divided by Blood' and fans were impressed with his performance. The actor will now be seen in the whodunnit film Neeyat.

Also Read-Rahul Bose to play a cameo in Star Bharat’s Muskaan?

Speaking about his character he said, “When I heard the story of Neeyat, I felt that it was a classic whodunnit. What was interesting was the cast with Amrita, Shahana, Ram, of course, Vidya and everyone else.” He also went on to add, “The thing that I found interesting and just something to get my teeth into was the character, very very very far away from who I am and certainly very far away from the public perception of who I am. I found it to be very refreshing, something that would sort of make me interested and excited in doing this character everyday. I am very fond of the character, he is very appealing, somebody who has weakness and humour in equal measure, someone who is insecure and funny both, and so I thought that was a very interesting mix to play”

 

Also Read-Rahul Bose opens up about his role in 'Taj - Divided by Blood'

Neeyat is directed by Anu Menon and also stars Vidya Balan. The film will hit theaters on 7th July 2023.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-IndiaForums

Bulbbul Rahul Bose NEEYAT Vidya Balan Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii Chameli Shaurya Pyaar Ke Side Effects Dil Dhadakne Do Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/29/2023 - 15:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
AMAZING! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Shakti Arora's throwback audition video proves that he is a terrific actor
MUMBAI:Shakti Arora is all set to wow the viewers with his amazing performance in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey...
Really! Tamannaah Bhatia reveals how Vijay Verma introduced a new hobby to her
MUMBAI: 2023 began with news that we might have a new couple in B-Town. We are talking about Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay...
Must Read! Rahul Bose talks about his upcoming film Neeyat, says “I found it to be very refreshing”
MUMBAI: Actor, writer and director Rahul Bose is one of those celebs whose talent is unmatched. He sinks his teeth well...
What! Amitabh Bachchan put this condition in front of the makers before saying yes to Kaun Banega Crorepati 23 years back
MUMBAI ::Kaun Banega Crorepati is a much-loved show. From youngsters to senior citizens, everyone enjoys this quiz-...
Exclusive! “The amount of love that you have given Fateh Singh Virk, I just hope you do the same for Jahaan ”, Ankit Gupta talks about his future as Jahaan, collaborating with actors and more!
MUMBAI: Ankit Gupta is a very popular actor who has received a lot of love from fans. Ankit, who played the role of...
Wow! Here are the times Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Verma twinned in sexy black outfits
MUMBAI: 2023 began with news that we might have a new couple in B-Town. We are talking about Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay...
Recent Stories
Rahul Bose
Must Read! Rahul Bose talks about his upcoming film Neeyat, says “I found it to be very refreshing”
Latest Video
Related Stories
SatyaPrem Ki Katha
SatyaPrem Ki Katha movie review: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are excellent in this film which is A Must Watch, 100 Takka!
Rekha
Whoa! Meet Rekha’s sister Radha who missed becoming a superstar; she has a link to Dimple Kapadia
I respect her a lot”
Must Read! Hema Malini on why she never met Dharmendra’s first wife Prakash Kaur after marriage, “I respect her a lot”
Project K
Whoa! Is Prabhas taking home a Rs 150 crore paycheque for Project K? THIS is how much Deepika will be getting
I couldn't sleep all night
What! Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals when Anurag Kashyap scolded him during Gangs of Wasseypur's first day of shoot, says “I couldn't sleep all night”
Exclusive! Bijay Anand on Adipurush getting negative response, “It is a director’s vision, his dream, his reality and his choice
Exclusive! Bijay Anand on Adipurush getting negative response, “It is a director’s vision, his dream, his reality and his choice”