Must Read! Rahul Bose talks about his upcoming film Neeyat, says “I found it to be very refreshing”

MUMBAI: Actor, writer and director Rahul Bose is one of those celebs whose talent is unmatched. He sinks his teeth well into any character that he takes up. The actor was recently seen in ‘Taj - Divided by Blood' and fans were impressed with his performance. The actor will now be seen in the whodunnit film Neeyat.

Speaking about his character he said, “When I heard the story of Neeyat, I felt that it was a classic whodunnit. What was interesting was the cast with Amrita, Shahana, Ram, of course, Vidya and everyone else.” He also went on to add, “The thing that I found interesting and just something to get my teeth into was the character, very very very far away from who I am and certainly very far away from the public perception of who I am. I found it to be very refreshing, something that would sort of make me interested and excited in doing this character everyday. I am very fond of the character, he is very appealing, somebody who has weakness and humour in equal measure, someone who is insecure and funny both, and so I thought that was a very interesting mix to play”

Neeyat is directed by Anu Menon and also stars Vidya Balan. The film will hit theaters on 7th July 2023.

