Must read! Rajinikanth's neighbors share views on fans gathering in the locality; Say ‘Why should we suffer?’

MUMBAI: The devoted fan base of superstar Rajinikanth is nearly unmatched. He is without a doubt one of Tamil Nadu's most renowned individuals. Rajinikanth does not personally belong to the Tamil diaspora, but it is impressive how far he has come as a leading figure in Tamil cinema. The fact that such massive crowds gather outside the actor's house on his birthday and other holidays is evidence of the widespread mania surrounding him.

Rajinikanth signals to fans as he gets out of his Poes Garden house on celebratory days like Pongal, Diwali, and Labor Day. These days, his admirers typically have to wait hours to see him. Even though Rajinikanth is basking in the overwhelming affection of the masses outside his home, it appears that this is causing problems for his neighbors. Some of his neighbors are irritated by the noise that the fans are making in the residential area.

An elderly woman who lives nearby stepped out and voiced her pain in a video that has gone viral. She claimed that every event starts early in the morning with noise coming from outside the house. She claimed she couldn't relax at home, not even on a holiday. She may be heard stating, "We pay taxes too, why should we suffer?" She also suggested that Rajinikanth should meet his followers somewhere other than the residence.

Recently, Rajinikanth posted his greetings for Pongal and stated, “I pray to God that everyone should be happy with health and peace of mind on this Pongal. If there is discipline in life and honesty in thinking, life will be peaceful, and will be happy.”

Currently, Rajinikanth is in Puducherry filming Vettaiyan. To mark the joyous occasion of Pongal, the actors' most recent poster was made public by the filmmakers. Apart from Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati also have significant parts in the film.

