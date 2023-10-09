Must read! Ranbir Kapoor reveals if he feels insecure about his contemporaries Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and many more

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most loved celebrities in the country. He delivered a blockbuster Brahmastra last year alongside his actress wife, Alia Bhatt. The actor was supposed to be seen in Animal in August.

But the new movie got postponed due to post-production work. Ranbir is not the one to gush or make mole of a mountain be it with promotions or with his statements.

Being a part of the industry, he is always pitted against his contemporary stars such as Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and more. However, he once coolly dismissed the 'insecure' tag.

An old interview of Ranbir Kapoor has resurfaced and is going viral online. It was shared by an ardent Ranbir fan in response to Dulquer Salmaan's video.

Talking about Ranbir dismissing the 'insecure' tag, the Animal actor is heard saying that it does not affect him even if he sits at home for four months.

He says that it's not like he will be scared about another actor coming and delivering a hit movie. He doesn't feel that the success of other celebrities will lessen his stardom in any way.

Ranbir went on to take the names of Imran Khan and Shahid Kapoor saying that even if they delivered hit movies, it is great because success is only taking everyone forward. But, if their films don't work, it should also affect everyone.

Ranbir articulately shares the reason that if his generation cannot hit a chord with the audience, then they might not be able to take the industry forward.

RK also dismissed the claims of having negativity between each other by revealing that whenever any film releases, be it of Shahid, Imran or even Ranveer Singh, they message each other. "Ek bhaichara sa hai. Hum support karte hai and I think that's great with this generation," he says.

Coming back to Dulquer Salmaan's video, in an interview, the Guns & Gulaabs and King of Kotha actor gushed about the Zen personality of Ranbir.

He compared Ranbir with MS Dhoni and shared that hits or flops do not affect Ranbir. Dulquer also wished to be like Ranbir in that matter.

