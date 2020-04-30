Must read: Ranbir Kapoor's foreword for Rishi Kapoor's biography

MUMBAI: Rishi Kapoor passed away this morning at the age of 67. The actor had been battling with cancer for more than two years. In the last few years, he was surrounded by wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor. While their family pictures often made us smile, Rishi in quite a few interviews revealed that his relationship with his son Ranbir wasn't as great as it should have been. Even in his book Khullam Khulla, he mentioned his rough equation with his son. Ranbir penned a foreword for the book.

An excerpt from the foreword reads, 'I am closer to my mother. I feel that Dad modeled his relationship with me on the one he shared with his own father. And it is true that I have never crossed a certain line with him. But there is no sense of loss or vacuum here. I do wish sometimes that I could be friendlier with him or even spend more time with him.'

He also mentioned that he could not call up his father and have a normal conversation. Citing that their relationship was pretty formal, he wrote, 'I wish I could just pick up the phone and ask him, "Dad, how are you doing?" But we do not have that. We do not have a phone relationship. When I get married and have children, I would want to change that dynamic with them. I don't want my relationship with my children to be as formal as the one I have with my father. I want to be friendlier, be more connected, spend more time with them than he did with me.'

In the end, Ranbir stated that he loves his father dearly and that he takes pride in the fact that Rishi Kapoor acknowledged his work. 'I love my father dearly and have immense respect for him. I'm inspired by him and never want to let him down. I know he has only my best interests at heart. He also takes care of the financial side of my work. So we are more connected now. His confidence in me and my work makes me take pride in it. I persevere that much harder because of this. His belief and his encouragement are important to me,' he penned.

