Must read! Rani Mukerji reveals how she spoke very less with Kajol in the 2000s

MUMBAI: Karan Johar's popular talk show, Koffee With Karan, has been creating a buzz since its launch of season 8. The upcoming episode will feature Bollywood's leading ladies, Rani Mukerji and Kajol.

The promo of the episode has already left fans excited as it promises engaging conversations and some interesting revelations. According to a new report, Rani Mukerji revealed on the show that she and Kajol spoke less in the 2000s.

The upcoming episode of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 8 will be graced by the cousins, Rani Mukerji and Kajol. According to a report published in The Times of India, during the episode, the show host, KJo asked Rani, “Aishwarya or Kajol, who did you exchange lesser words within the 2000s?”

To this, Rani exclaimed, “Kajol didi.”

For the episode, Rani will appear in a chic lime-colored dress with ruffled sleeves and an open hairdo and Kajol will make a stylish appearance in an off-shoulder maroon-colored gown.

In addition to this, during the episode, Karan Johar also talks about his best friend and filmmaker Aditya Chopra and his wedding with Rani Mukerji.

According to IANS, addressing Kajol, KJo called Aditya Chopra his best friend and stated that it’s Rani and Aditya who initiated the concept of destination weddings amongst movie stars.

He further added, "I don't even want to say where it was because I think he will still fire me like decades later." The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director went on to state Aditya telling him, “Meri shaadi ho rahi hai, there are 18 people attending.

If word gets out of this wedding, it will be you. The only person who will open his mouth is you, if I see there is a mention of this wedding in any publication at that time newspapers were still dominating.” Talking about the time, Karan admitted getting hyper and hysterical.

Koffee With Karan 8 has up until now been graced by iconic celebrity pairs like Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Alia Bhatt, Deol brothers-Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol, Ananya Panday-Sara Ali Khan.

