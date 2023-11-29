Must read! Rani Mukerji reveals how she spoke very less with Kajol in the 2000s

Karan Johar's popular talk show, Koffee With Karan, has been creating a buzz since its launch of season 8. The upcoming episode will feature Bollywood's leading ladies, Rani Mukerji and Kajol.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 11/29/2023 - 22:42
movie_image: 
Rani

MUMBAI: Karan Johar's popular talk show, Koffee With Karan, has been creating a buzz since its launch of season 8. The upcoming episode will feature Bollywood's leading ladies, Rani Mukerji and Kajol. 

Also read -OMG! Kajol made Karan Johar hang up on Ranveer Singh, here's why

The promo of the episode has already left fans excited as it promises engaging conversations and some interesting revelations. According to a new report, Rani Mukerji revealed on the show that she and Kajol spoke less in the 2000s.

The upcoming episode of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 8 will be graced by the cousins, Rani Mukerji and Kajol. According to a report published in The Times of India, during the episode, the show host, KJo asked Rani, “Aishwarya or Kajol, who did you exchange lesser words within the 2000s?”

To this, Rani exclaimed, “Kajol didi.”

For the episode, Rani will appear in a chic lime-colored dress with ruffled sleeves and an open hairdo and Kajol will make a stylish appearance in an off-shoulder maroon-colored gown.

In addition to this, during the episode, Karan Johar also talks about his best friend and filmmaker Aditya Chopra and his wedding with Rani Mukerji. 

According to IANS, addressing Kajol, KJo called Aditya Chopra his best friend and stated that it’s Rani and Aditya who initiated the concept of destination weddings amongst movie stars. 

He further added, "I don't even want to say where it was because I think he will still fire me like decades later." The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director went on to state Aditya telling him, “Meri shaadi ho rahi hai, there are 18 people attending. 

If word gets out of this wedding, it will be you. The only person who will open his mouth is you, if I see there is a mention of this wedding in any publication at that time newspapers were still dominating.” Talking about the time, Karan admitted getting hyper and hysterical.

Also read - OMG! Kajol made Karan Johar hang up on Ranveer Singh, here's why

Koffee With Karan 8 has up until now been graced by iconic celebrity pairs like Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Alia Bhatt, Deol brothers-Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol, Ananya Panday-Sara Ali Khan.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 


    
 

Karan Johar Koffee with Karan Rani Mukerji Kajol Shah Rukh Khan Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 11/29/2023 - 22:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Tehelka Bhai aka Sunny Arya to be eleminated from Bigg Boss 17 for this reason?
MUMBAI: The drama inside the Bigg Boss house is just getting intense, and now it seems like Sunny Arya aka Tehelka Bhai...
What! Is Beyoncé getting accused of 'lightening her skin'? Mother Tina Knowles slams racist comments
MUMBAI: Tina Knowles recently took to Instagram to address and shut down negative comments about her daughter Beyoncé's...
Woah! Britney Spears' Instagram post without clothes creates a lot of buzz
<p><strong>MUMBAI</strong>: Uh-oh! Britney Spears did something surprising again! She shared a video...
Must read! Rani Mukerji reveals how she spoke very less with Kajol in the 2000s
MUMBAI: Karan Johar's popular talk show, Koffee With Karan, has been creating a buzz since its launch of season 8. The...
Must read! Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals about his collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor in a 'dark' project in future
MUMBAI: This Friday, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in a riveting and rugged avatar as he takes on the silver screen in the...
Exclusive! Sumeet Vyas talks about the show Trippling and says, “It is still in the process of writing”
MUMBAI: Sumeet Vyas is one of the most talented actors we have in the Indian film industry. This year, till now, he has...
Recent Stories
Rani
Must read! Rani Mukerji reveals how she spoke very less with Kajol in the 2000s
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sandeep
Must read! Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals about his collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor in a 'dark' project in future
Vandana
Exclusive! “It is an iconic role according to me and it is hard to get a role like this.” – Anang Desai on his character of Babuji in the movie Khichdi 2, Check out what JD Majethia and Vandana Pathak had to say about their characters
Salaar
Must read! Salaar director Prashanth Neel opens up about his thoughts on the film's clash with Dunki
Randeep
Congratulations! Randeep Hooda finally ties knot with the love of his life Lin Laishram, check it out
vishal jethwa
Woah! “It gives a very good feeling seeing them, like they are king and queen” – Tiger 3 actor Vishal Jethwa on the chemistry between Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif off-set, read on for more
Ranbir KApoor
Really! Kashmiri child artist playing young Ranbir Kapoor in Animal has THIS special connection with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, check it out