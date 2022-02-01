Must read! Regional actors who made it big in Bollywood

MUMBAI : Over time, we have seen some great talent coming into Bollywood and winning the hearts of fans. They are from different parts of the country and have been impressing fans with their acting contribution.

How can we forget Pratik Gandhi's performance in the web series Scam 1992 and that of Rajesh Sharma in several of his projects?

These actors are from regional cinema but have also created a strong mark with their contribution in Hindi cinema.

Read on to know about regional actors who made a strong mark in Bollywood.

1. Ravi Kishan

Ravi Kishan is one of the finest talents we have in the industry. The Bhojpuri star is known for his movies like Phir Hera Pheri and Aan and was immensely loved in the recently released web series Matsya Kand and Whistleblower. The actor has been winning the hearts of fans across languages now.

2. Pratik Gandhi

The actor who impressed the fans with his acting in the web series Scam 1992 is a Gujarati star. His performance was loved by fans so much that they were eagerly waiting to see the actor in Bollywood movies. He managed to grab the attention of fans with his Bollywood debut Bhavai, and he is continuing to win hearts in the digital space.

3. Rashmika Mandanna

South beauty Rashmika Mandanna is also known as the National Crush. The actress is currently getting a great response for her recently released movie Pushpa, and the Hindi audience is looking forward to seeing the actress in Bollywood movies. She is all set to be seen in an upcoming movie titled Mission Majnu along with Sidharth Malhotra.

4. Samantha

The South beauty is setting social media on fire and winning hearts with her recently released item song Oo Antava. Samantha is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses from the South industry. No doubt what the actress did in the web series Family Man Season 2 is commendable.

5. Pooja Hegde

Known not only for her cuteness but also for her amazing acting, Pooja Hegde made her strong mark in Bollywood. She made her debut along with Hrithik Roshan in the movie Mohenjo Daro.

6. Diljit Dosanjh

Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh was immensely loved for his performance in movies like Udta Punjab and Good Newzz. He has made a strong mark in Hindi cinema too and fans are looking forward to the upcoming movies of the actor.

7. Rajesh Sharma

Rajesh Sharma is known for movies like No One Killed Jessica, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, and Dream Girl. He was initially working in Bengali cinema. He is getting a good response in Hindi cinema too.

8. Parambrata Chatterji

He has contributed immensely to Bengali cinema but has received love for his Bollywood appearances in Kahaani and the recently released web series Aranyak.

9. Jisshu Sengupta

Again known for his work in Bengali industry, Jisshu Sengupta has been getting love from fans for his work in Hindi movies too.

10. Dhanush

Superstar Dhanush is a well known face in the South industry, but after Raanjhanaa, fans across the globe love him.

11. Taapsee Pannu

Much before making it big in Bollywood, Taapsee Pannu was a known face down South and appeared in a few Tamil and Telugu movies. Her debut in Bollywood, Chashme Baddoor, was immensely loved by fans.

12. Prakash Raj

Popularly known for his character Gani Bhai from Wanted, Prakash Raj is known for his works in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. He was loved for his movies like Singham, Dabangg 2, and Buddha Hoga Tera Baap in Hindi.

