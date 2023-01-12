Must Read! Relief for Bhushan Kumar as rape charges against the T Series head dismissed by Mumbai Court

MUMBAI: The Mumbai court has dropped rape charges against Bhushan Kumar-MD and owner of T-Series. After the MUmbai police filed a B summary report, the court made their decision to drop charges against Kumar. The report, which was written on 9th November,was approved by the Andheri magistrate, which officially brought an end to the FIR filed against him.

A ‘B summary’ report is usually filed when there is not enough evidence or no apparent case against the accused. It is also used by the police in cases of false allegations. This results in the exoneration of the accused. However, the Bombay High Court had earlier dismissed the closure report filed by the police against Kumar in April 2022 due to “various legal aspects have been compromised” during the investigations.

In July 2021, a woman filed an FIR against Bhushan Kumar at the DN Nagar police station under the Indian Penal Code pertaining to rape and cheating. The woman claimed that Kumar raped her on the pretext of getting her a job in his company. The lady later retracted her complaint saying is was “misunderstanding based on circumstances”

Bhushan is married to actress/filmmaker Divya Khosla Kumar and the couple have a son named Ruhaan.

Credit-Spotboye



