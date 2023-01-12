Must Read! Relief for Bhushan Kumar as rape charges against the T Series head dismissed by Mumbai Court

The report, which was written on 9th November,was approved by the Andheri magistrate, which officially brought an end to the FIR filed against him.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 12/01/2023 - 17:23
movie_image: 
Bhushan

MUMBAI: The Mumbai court has dropped rape charges against Bhushan Kumar-MD and owner of T-Series. After the MUmbai police filed a B summary report, the court made their decision to drop charges against Kumar. The report, which was written on 9th November,was approved by the Andheri magistrate, which officially brought an end to the FIR filed against him.

Also Read-Complaint against Bhushan Kumar completely false and malicious: T-Series

A ‘B summary’ report is usually filed when there is not enough evidence or no apparent case against the accused. It is also used by the police in cases of false allegations. This results in the exoneration of the accused. However, the Bombay High Court had earlier dismissed the closure report filed by the police against Kumar in April 2022 due to “various legal aspects have been compromised” during the investigations. 

In July 2021, a woman filed an FIR against Bhushan Kumar at the DN Nagar police station under the Indian Penal Code pertaining to rape and cheating. The woman claimed that Kumar raped her on the pretext of getting her a job in his company. The lady later retracted her complaint saying is was “misunderstanding based on circumstances”

Also Read-Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha to Mark the Beginning of a Long-term Filmmaking Association

Bhushan is married to actress/filmmaker Divya Khosla Kumar and the couple have a son named Ruhaan.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-Spotboye 


 

Bhushan Kumar T Series Animal Ranbir Kapoor Divya Khosla Kumar Mumbai Court Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 12/01/2023 - 17:23

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Kavya: What! Kavya and Adhiraj to lead separate lives?
MUMBAI : Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Poster Out! Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff starrer Mast Mein Rehne Ka poster is grabbing a lot of attention, check it out
MUMBAI : A lot of new content has been released recently and the audience is really being entertained by the new...
Exclusive: Vibha Chibber, Ravi Gosain join Rushad Rana and Kanwarjit Paintal in Shashi Sumeet Production’s next for Sony TV!
MUMBAI : It’s raining news on TellyChakkar!While our scribes have been fishing for the latest updates to bring to our...
Exclusive! Scam 1992 actor Ramakant Dayma and south actress Reema Vohra roped in for Shashi Sumeet Productions next on Sony TV
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Netizens React! “Top notch action with Badass Characters and Violence to the different level” Fans seem to get a buzz from action packed Animal!
MUMBAI: Today marks the much-anticipated release of a film featuring Ranbir Kapoor under the direction of Sandeep Reddy...
Exclusive: Rushad Rana and Kanwarjit Paintal come on board for Shashi Sumeet Productions’ next for Sony TV
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with freshly baked news from its den which serves some exclusive scoops and gossip!There...
Recent Stories
Animal
Netizens React! “Top notch action with Badass Characters and Violence to the different level” Fans seem to get a buzz from action packed Animal!
Latest Video
Related Stories
Animal
Netizens React! “Top notch action with Badass Characters and Violence to the different level” Fans seem to get a buzz from action packed Animal!
Shah Rukh Khan
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan pens a heartwarming note on Instagram to announce the release of Dunki Drop Three from his much anticipated movie Dunki
Tiger
Box office! Tiger 3 closes on disappointing numbers, whereas Farrey falls further flat
Jawan
Exciting! A video of Jawan director Atlee confirming Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay’s collaboration for the next film went viral; Says ‘ I'm writing it…’
shah
Must Read! From Shah Rukh Khan to Bobby Deol, check out the biggest comebacks of this year
Rahit Bal
Oh No! Rahit Bal not responding to noise or touch, his pacemaker has played up, fashion designer continues to be in critical state