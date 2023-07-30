Must read! Remembering the first superstar of the Hindi film industry, Rajesh Khanna

MUMBAI: We honour the legendary actor Rajesh Khanna, who graced the silver screen with his enigmatic presence, charisma, and talent. As we commemorate the anniversary of his death, it's an opportune time to recall his remarkable contributions to Indian cinema and his lasting legacy. The first Superstar of Bollywood, Rajesh Khanna, is still very much loved by millions of people all over the world.

Also read - Somy Ali: My mom was a huge Amitabh Bachchan fan, and I loved Rajesh Khanna, put these two legends together and you’ve the best collection of songs one can ever imagine

Born on December 29, 1942, in Amritsar, Punjab, Rajesh Khanna began his acting career in the late 1960s. With his captivating charm, distinctive style, and intense on-screen performances, he quickly gained unprecedented fame.

The 1969 film Aradhana was his breakthrough film, where he portrayed a double role and won audiences" hearts with his captivating presence.

Rajesh Khanna's legendary success can be credited to his prowess in bringing romance to the big screen. He was the visual of romance with his wide, expressive eyes, contagious smile, and effortless expression of emotions. 

His versatility as an actor was demonstrated in films like Kati Patang, Amar Prem, and Daag: A Poem of Love, solidifying him as the utmost romantic symbol of his time. Rajesh Khanna became a sensation never before seen in Indian cinema because of his distinct romantic acting style, which inspired a brand-new wave of adulation among his fans.

The legacy of Rajesh Khanna goes well beyond his films. He had a significant influence on Indian popular culture, and his admirers still hold him in the highest regard. He created a path for other actors to follow, leaving a lasting impression on the business. 

Also read - Sharmila Tagore relives her memorable moments with Rajesh Khanna

We are reminded of the strength of genuine talent and the enduring attraction of a celebrity by Rajesh Khanna's presence on film and the enchantment he created.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Filmfare

