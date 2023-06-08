Must read! Rohit Roy reveals his admiration for his brother Ronit Roy, who survived a long challenging phase in the entertainment industry

In an interview with Sidharth Kannan, Rohit Roy opened up about that trying phase and expressed his admiration for how his elder brother Ronit Roy managed to survive those challenging 7-8 years.
Rohit Roy

MUMBAI: Rohit Roy and Ronit Roy have always been vocal about their challenging times. Recently, the former shared how his brother Ronit faced a massive lull in the 1990s until he made a comeback with Kasautii Zindagi Kay in 2002. He recalled standing like a rock beside him in the most difficult phase.

Also read - Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Rohit Roy gets eliminated owing to medical reasons

He revealed that during this "volatile" period, he was the only one by his side ands supported him through thick and thin. He shared that the industry had seemingly rejected Ronit, and even his friends expressed skepticism about his future in the industry.

Rohit, who himself enjoyed success on television, emphasized that for those difficult years, he played the role of Ronit's elder brother. He witnessed the struggles the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor faced and provided unwavering support even when others doubted his brother's prospects.

Rohit Roy shared that many people who know Ronit Roy now are unaware of the challenging phase he endured. With the success of Kasautii Zindagi Kay and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Ronit gained immense popularity and became one of the most sought-after names in the television industry. 

He later ventured into films and earned praise for his roles in movies like Udaan, Student of the Year, 2 States, and Bloody Daddy, starring alongside Shahid Kapoor.

Also read - Exclusive! : “I would never do Bigg Boss as I don’t think I am meant for it, I am a very non – controversial person so am sure wouldn’t do the show” – Rohit Roy

When asked if he financially assisted his brother during the tough times, Rohit stated that it was not necessary to discuss those matters. He added that they have never had any disagreements on such matters.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Republic World 

