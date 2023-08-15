Must read! Rohit Roy talks about compromising a 7 star hotel to live in a 5 star one in Paris during tough times, read more

MUMBAI: Rohit Bose Roy first gained popularity with the Doordarshan show Swabhimaan, and after that, he became one of the most popular actors on television. But, after spending over 15 years in the industry, Rohit said that he made a conscious choice to step away from television and try his luck in the movies.

This didn’t work at first and thus, Rohit went through a tough phase. While Rohit said that this wasn’t a “major strain financially,” he started becoming “judicious” when it came to his expanses.

In a chat with Siddharth Kannan, Rohit spoke about that time in early 2010s and said that he had enough savings from the first 15 years of his career so even though there wasn’t much money flowing in, he was “covered financially.”

He then spoke about the time when a holiday in Paris would make him think about his hotel stay and wonder if he should stay in a 7-star or a 5-star hotel. But, Rohit immediately pointed out that he was completely aware of his privilege.

“Like, for example, if we have gone to Paris. It is wrong of me to say this because people will say that we don’t even have money to go to Lonavala, you are talking about Paris. It’s relative but we would think if we should live in a 7-star or 5-star. But again, like I said this is not a sob story,” he said.

Rohit repeated that they never had a “hand to mouth” phase. The actor said that he believed that his family shouldn’t miss out on any experiences “just because you are going through a tough time.”

Rohit said that this phase first started in 2010-2011 when he realised that he did not want to do television. “Films were not working. I didn’t want to do television,” he said. He said “things started getting bad” in 2014 as he “only shot for 9 days in the whole year.”

He said, “For a TV actor who shoots 25-26 days in a month, shooting for only 9 days made me think that its time to re-evaluate.” Rohit wondered if he was even in the right filed at this point.

Rohit is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

