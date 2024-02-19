Must read! Rohit Shetty reveals how his father started drinking after the accident that took place on the sets of Bombay 405 Miles

MUMBAI : Rohit Shetty is one of the most successful and popular actors in Bollywood. He has several blockbusters under his name, including the Singham and Golmaal franchises. However, the actor also had a humble beginning despite being the son of stuntman and actor MB Shetty.

Also read - Exclusive! On working with Rohit Shetty, Indian Police Force actor Ashrut Jain says, “He is gifted by God to do that, no one can think the way he thinks…”

In a recent interview, the Indian Police Force spoke about the accident involving his father that later became the cause of his demise.

In an interview with The Lallantop, Rohit Shetty spoke about his father, MB Shetty, who worked as an actor and stuntman in several films in the 1970s. The director revealed how his father was working on a film called Bombay 405 Miles. In one scene of the film, a stunt double of Shatrughan Sinha had to jump from the godown, and a petrol blast had to take place. Mr. Shetty was supposed to tap the camera guy and another guy who would trigger the planned blast.

However, at some point, the camera and the blast guys interchanged their positions during the shoot, which was surrounded by a lot of people. Right when the stunt guy jumped, Mr. Shetty mistakenly tapped the blast guy who triggered the blast, and the stunt guy named Mansoor burst into flames. Mansoor then passed away.

Rohit said, "Ek saal baad dad also passed away (After one year, dad also passed away). Unhone ye apne upar le liya tha or dad ki image bohat strong thi workers me because fighters association me.... dad bohat active the workers ke liye (Dad took it upon himself and his image was strong among workers because he was active in fighters association)."

He further added that Mr. Shetty started drinking and became an alcoholic. His father also started dropping work and would stay at home and eventually passed away in 1982.

Rohit Shetty recently ventured into the digital realm with his action cop web series Indian Police Force. Apart from this, he is also shooting for Singham Again with Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The director has also announced a project based on the life of Rakesh Maria.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla

