Must Read! Ronit Roy’s son Agasthya Bose Roy makes his paparazzi debut

MUMBAI: Actor Ronit Roy has been winning hearts with his beautiful acting. Over the time, he has been seen in in fair amount of positive and negative characters and is currently the talk of the town for his latest movie Gumrah, which has Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur in the leading role.

Recently, the actor was seen attending the celebrity screening of the movie with his wife and his son Agasthya Bose Roy. The fans are praising the actor and also his son Agasthya Bose Roy, as he is less to be seen in media. They are really happy about Agasthya Bose Roy making his media debut.

This is the first time that Ronit Roy's son comes in front of the media and he already grabs attention in no time.

He attracted eyeballs with his amazing height and cuteness and comments from all over the internet suggest that he has a good chance to enter Bollywood.

