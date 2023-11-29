Must read! Salaar director Prashanth Neel opens up about his thoughts on the film's clash with Dunki

MUMBAI: Salaar Vs Dunki is the clash the whole world is talking about. Prabhas and Shah Rukh Khan will be taking on one another at the box office. While Rajkumar Hirani and his team had announced the date a year back, the makers of Salaar shocked everyone with their declaration.

Also read - Wow! Director Prashanth Neel opens up on Salaar, reveals what the story is about

The film was supposed to come on September 28, 2023. It seems a delay in the VFX led to the delay in the release of Salaar. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan and many others have slammed the production house for being unprofessional. Trade experts feel that both films will lose upto 30 per cent business because of this reason.

Prashanth Neel said in an interview to The Times Of India that no one planned the clash. He said no one wants a clash whether it is with a newcomer or with a superstar like Shah Rukh Khan.

He was quoted as saying, "But it is a very unpleasant situation for anybody to move their date to somebody else's date. We also wouldn't want somebody to move to our date when we have announced it a year before." He said it was not something the team wanted to do with Salaar release.

Prashanth Neel said in the interview that it was a logistical decision taken by the production. He said his team does not go into aspects of production like a release date. He said they did not interfere in his method of filmmaking.

It is being said that Neel has added one more scene in the film. It was shot at the end moment in Ramoji Rao Studios of Hyderabad. It seems Salaar is the story of two friends. Prabhas' character is supposed to be that of a very gentle guy.

Like Prithviraj Sukumaran, the filmmaker also said that he is a fan of Rajkumar Hirani. He said he has been an avid-watcher of all his movies. Neel said that he understands that a big movie is coming out.

Also read - What! Salaar to witness an increase in the Box Office earnings due to KGF's Yash aka Rocky Bhai's cameo in the film?

He also said his priority is that people should like his movie. Salaar also has actors like Shruti Haasan, Easwari Rao, Prithviraj Sukumaran and others.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life