Must Read! Salman Khan's security beefed by the govt after the superstar receives death threat letter reading, 'Moose Wala jaisa kar doonga'

MUMBAI: As we all know superstar Salman Khan received a death threat after Punjab sensation Sidhu Moose Wala was killed on May 29. It was very shocking to learn about the singer. Ever since his death, there have been a lot of speculations that the next target is Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. While recently after Salim Khan got a death threat for him and his son, the security of the superstar has been tightened and upgraded by the Maharashtra government reportedly.

Yes you heard right Salman Khan's security was upgraded by the Maharashtra Home Department on Monday after he and his father Salim Kahn received a threat letter on Sunday. The Mumbai Police had filed an FIR against the unknown person after the first letter of threat against the superstar came out to the light.

The statement on Salman Khan's upgraded security reads by a News Agency, " Maharashtra Home Department strengthens actor Salman Khan's security after a threat letter was sent to him and his father Salim Khan yesterday, June 5".

On the professional front the actor was seen in Abu Dhabi attending IIFA 2022. Last evening he attended Radhika Merchant's Angretram. The actor is waiting for the release of Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif. The film will also see Shah Rukh Khan making a cameo.

