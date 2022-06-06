Must Read! Salman Khan's security beefed by the govt after the superstar receives death threat letter reading, 'Moose Wala jaisa kar doonga'

After the threat letter to Salman Khan, the actor’s security has been upgraded by the Maharashtra govt
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 14:17
movie_image: 
Must Read! Salman Khan's security beefed by the govt after the superstar receives death threat letter reading, 'Moose Wala jaisa

MUMBAI: As we all know superstar Salman Khan received a death threat after Punjab sensation Sidhu Moose Wala was killed on May 29. It was very shocking to learn about the singer. Ever since his death, there have been a lot of speculations that the next target is Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. While recently after Salim Khan got a death threat for him and his son, the security of the superstar has been tightened and upgraded by the Maharashtra government reportedly.

Yes you heard right Salman Khan's security was upgraded by the Maharashtra Home Department on Monday after he and his father Salim Kahn received a threat letter on Sunday. The Mumbai Police had filed an FIR against the unknown person after the first letter of threat against the superstar came out to the light.

ALSO READ – (Surprising! THIS is the reason Shah Rukh Khan had to delay his shooting schedule for Salman Khan starrer ‘Tiger 3’)

The statement on Salman Khan's upgraded security reads by a News Agency, " Maharashtra Home Department strengthens actor Salman Khan's security after a threat letter was sent to him and his father Salim Khan yesterday, June 5".

On the professional front the actor was seen in Abu Dhabi attending IIFA 2022. Last evening he attended Radhika Merchant's Angretram. The actor is waiting for the release of Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif. The film will also see Shah Rukh Khan making a cameo.

ALSO READ – (Salman Khan to showcase his art in first-ever solo show in India)

SOURCE – BOLLYWOOD LIFE

Salman Khan sidhu moose wala Salim Khan Arbaaz Khan Sohail Khan Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 14:17

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Sunil Palwal joins the cast of Hotstar's Sultan Of Delhi
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.Also read: ...
Exclusive! Star Plus' Nazar fame Priyamvada Singh gears up for Nikamma starring Abhimany Dassani, Shirely Setia and Shilpa Shetty
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
VJ Varun Sood to make acting debut with 'JugJugg Jeeyo'
MUMBAI: VJ Varun Sood is all set to make his acting debut with a cameo role in the upcoming film 'JugJugg Jeeyo' and...
What! Neha Kakkar’s mom wanted to abort her? Find Out Here
MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar has a huge fan following. There is no doubt that she is one of the most popular and loved singers....
OOPS! Naagin 6's Pratha gets stabbed by this person in the show
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Abhimanyu taunts Harshvardhan, the other woman’s drama to create more troubles for Akshara
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now.The upcoming episode has a lot...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Star Plus' Nazar fame Priyamvada Singh gears up for Nikamma starring Abhimany Dassani, Shirely Setia and Shilpa Shett
Exclusive! Star Plus' Nazar fame Priyamvada Singh gears up for Nikamma starring Abhimany Dassani, Shirely Setia and Shilpa Shetty
Latest Video