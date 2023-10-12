Must read! Sanjana Sanghi opens up about her character in the upcoming Pankaj Tripathi starrer Kadak Singh

MUMBAI: Actor Sanjana Sanghi, who is gearing up for her upcoming film 'Kadak Singh', opened up about her character and what the audience can expect from the movie.

Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the film follows the perplexing journey of AK Shrivastav (Pankaj Tripathi) as he battles retrograde amnesia, uncovering a web of conflicting narratives from his past. Amidst the process of piecing together his life, the film delves into his quest to expose the truth behind a significant financial crime.

Talking about her character in the film, Sanjana said, "Sakshi's character undergoes a significant evolution throughout the course of the film--a major change in perspective and almost a complete rewiring. However, that is a substantial part of the film. Kindly wait until December 8th for further revelations on this matter."

She shared what the audience will take away after watching the movie.

"My true desire would simply be that I want them to feel. Whether that is feeling love for a family that has gone through so much and is fighting through unpredictable odds, or respect for officers like Kadak Singh. Whether it's shock at certain places, or anger at certain places, whatever these feelings are, I just want them to feel. I really feel like the combination of Ritesh's writing with Tony Day's direction has allowed for hopefully these scenes to really come out. In that way, we spend time with Shantanu Moitra, a National Award-winning musician who has given the film such a strong spine with a beautiful background score, and through his lens, this beautiful technical team. Hopefully, you know, we'll be able to just make the audiences feel. I think I would just simply put it at that," Sanjana stated.

Apart from Sanjana Sanghi, the film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Jaya Ahsan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Dilip Shankar, Paresh Pahuja and Varun Buddhadev.

The film will be released on December 8 on ZEE5.

Credits - midday