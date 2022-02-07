Must read! Sara Ali Khan wants to stay away from THESE kinds of films

MUMBAI: After garnering praise for her performance in Atrangi R, Sara Ali Khan recently opened up about wanting to do meatier roles. The actress said that she wants to stay away from remakes for now.

Talking to a portal, Sara said that for her, the screen time and role matter. Having done Aanand L Rai's film, she is now greedy for meatier roles and wants to do all kinds of films.

However, Sara wants to stay away from remakes for some time. The only remake she is ready to star in is that of ‘Atrangi Re’. Sara has been a part of ‘Coolie No 1’ with Varun Dhawan that was the remake of the 1995 film starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Her favourite thing about her job is that she gets to do everything, be it dancing with Ranveer Singh on a high-energy song, doing an intense scene with Dhanush, or doing comedy with Varun Dhawan.

Sara concluded by saying that she wants to work with filmmakers like Aanand L Rai and Rohit Shetty again and again.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she recently completed the shooting of Laxman Utekar’s untitled film with Vicky Kaushal.

Credits: TOI