Must Read! SatyaPrem Ki Katha box office collection day 2: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer shows a minimal drop

Here’s how much Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha has collected at the box office...
Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Sat, 07/01/2023 - 11:45
movie_image: 
SatyaPrem Ki Katha

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha took a good start at the box office. The movie was released on 29th June (Thursday), and as it was a partial holiday that day, so it did benefit the film. On day 1, SatyaPrem Ki Katha collected Rs. 9.25 crore and as expected it has dropped at the box office on its second day.

The movie on Friday collected Rs. 7 crore, taking the two-day total to Rs. 16.25 crore which is good. But, now, it needs to show a jump at the box office on Saturday and Sunday, and at least collect around what it did on its first day.

Also Read: Must Read! Box Office Report: 28 Hindi films were released in theaters in the first half of 2023, out of which only a few did well – Deets Inside

The reviews and the word of mouth are very positive, so we can expect it to show a jump at the box office over the weekend. For now, it looks like the movie will collect around Rs. 40-45 crore at the box office in its four-day extended weekend. But, if the jump is very good, then the collection can be between Rs. 45-50 crore which will be impressive.

Talking about Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer is still holding well even in its fourth week. The movie on its fourth Friday collected Rs. 63 lakh, taking the till date total to Rs. 83.16 crore. It’s a super hit.

Also Read: What! Several changes were asked to be made by CBFC before the theatrical release of SatyaPrem Ki Katha, check out the details

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Satyaprem Ki Katha SatyaPrem Ki Katha box office collection Kartik Aaryan Kiara Advani Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Vicky Kaushal Sara Ali Khan Sameer Vidwans Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
1

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Murtuza Iqbal's picture

About Author

Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Sat, 07/01/2023 - 11:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oops! Sahiba is unable to create a good impression in front of the clients
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Sayeed Quadri, Faaiz Anwar and A.M Turaz to grace the show
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Ashwini tries to convince Savi, the latter finally agrees to see the prospective groom
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Kya Baat Hai! Sonam Bajwa, Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi rest of the cast grace the show during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode alongside Salman Khan
MUMBAI: A lot happened happen in the second week of Bigg Boss the week started with Jiya and Avinash’s friendship...
Shocking! Parth Samthaan talks about the time when one of his girlfriends behaved in a psychotic way and why
MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is one of the most loved actors on television, and he has a massive fan following. The actor was...
Must Read! SatyaPrem Ki Katha box office collection day 2: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer shows a minimal drop
MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha took a good start at the box office. The movie was...
Recent Stories
SatyaPrem Ki Katha
Must Read! SatyaPrem Ki Katha box office collection day 2: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer shows a minimal drop
Latest Video
Related Stories
Must Read! Box Office Report: 28 Hindi films were released in theaters in the first half of 2023, out of which only a few did we
Must Read! Box Office Report: 28 Hindi films were released in theaters in the first half of 2023, out of which only a few did well – Deets Inside
What! Several changes were asked to be made by CBFC before the theatrical release of SatyaPrem Ki Katha, check out the details
What! Several changes were asked to be made by CBFC before the theatrical release of SatyaPrem Ki Katha, check out the details
Kiara Advani
Interesting! With SatyaPrem Ki Katha getting a good start at the box office, here’s a list of the upcoming movies of Kiara Advani
Sonu Sood
Kya Baat Hai! When Sonu Sood came to Neha Dhupia’s rescue, and she called him“#lifesaver”
Hera Pheri 3
Must read! Fans ask for Hera Pheri 3 s there is announcement for Houseful 5
Kartik Aryan
What! Kartik Aaryan gets gifted a car by producers after every box office hit? Kiara Advani spills the beans