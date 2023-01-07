Must Read! SatyaPrem Ki Katha box office collection day 2: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer shows a minimal drop

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha took a good start at the box office. The movie was released on 29th June (Thursday), and as it was a partial holiday that day, so it did benefit the film. On day 1, SatyaPrem Ki Katha collected Rs. 9.25 crore and as expected it has dropped at the box office on its second day.

The movie on Friday collected Rs. 7 crore, taking the two-day total to Rs. 16.25 crore which is good. But, now, it needs to show a jump at the box office on Saturday and Sunday, and at least collect around what it did on its first day.

The reviews and the word of mouth are very positive, so we can expect it to show a jump at the box office over the weekend. For now, it looks like the movie will collect around Rs. 40-45 crore at the box office in its four-day extended weekend. But, if the jump is very good, then the collection can be between Rs. 45-50 crore which will be impressive.

Talking about Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer is still holding well even in its fourth week. The movie on its fourth Friday collected Rs. 63 lakh, taking the till date total to Rs. 83.16 crore. It’s a super hit.

