Must Read! From Shah Rukh Khan to Bobby Deol, check out the biggest comebacks of this year

From Shah Rukh Khan to Bobby Deol, check out the biggest comebacks of this year

The year 2023 will be remembered as the year of comebacks as we got to see some major names making a dhamakedaar comeback and exciting the audience with their performances. Now we are here with the actors who made a strong comeback with blockbusters.
MUMBAI: People cannot deny the fact that due to the lockdown, as people could not go to the theatres, it opened up doors to a lot of new content on OTT platforms where people did not just see new concepts and stories but also got to see new and potential talents.

With the rise of OTT, it became challenging for the Hindi movie industry to rise up again as people got exposed to unseen concepts but slowly things got better and now we can see the power of theatrical releases once again, thanks to a lot of actors who came back to the screens.

Now we are here with the actors who made a strong comeback with blockbusters. Check it out below:

Bobby Deol


The actor was earlier seen on the OTT platform with the series Aashram and Aashram 2. However, after a long time, Bobby Deol made his comeback on the big screens and we must say, it was the most surprising comeback according to the audience as they had not expected such a performance. Bobby Deol made his comeback with Animal which features Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The teaser of the movie gave rise to the hype of not just the movie but even Bobby Deol as everyone was excited to see his performance.

Rajnikanth


Rajnikanth is a major name, not just in South cinema but even in Hindi cinema. This year, the actor made a comeback with the blockbuster movie Jailer. The audience went crazy seeing Rajnikanth once again in action. There’s no doubt that the actor gave an amazing performance and this movie will always be remembered for his performance.

Sunny Deol


It seems that the year 2023 isn’t just about the year of comebacks but also the year of Deol’s. A lot of good things have happened for the Deol family this year and one of the biggest joys for the family was the comeback of Sunny Deol with Gadar 2 and the amazing audience response for it. The movie broke a lot of records and gave a good competition to a lot of actors and movies, and even came up victorious. Gadar 2 was surely a blockbuster film and Sunny Deol's comeback will always be remembered.

Shah Rukh Khan


Shah Rukh Khan has given some memorable movies in the past and even though there was a time when some movies were not commercially successful, the King Khan did not quit and finally made a comeback with a blockbuster hit ‘Pathaan’. The movie is a part of YRF Spy universe and also had a cameo of Salman Khan. The movie was loved by the audiences and SRK surely left a mark with this one.

What do you think about the comebacks this year?

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 12/01/2023 - 14:44

