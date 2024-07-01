Must Read! Sharad Kelkar reveals interesting facts about Rohit Shetty directed 'Indian Police Force'; Calls Prabhas 'hardworking'

MUMBAI: Sharad Kelkar, an Indian TV celebrity and actor, has solidified his status as a reputable artist throughout the years. In addition, Kelkar is a master at becoming a highly successful voice actor. Sharad has provided his voice to dubbed versions of movies like Adipurush, the Baahubali series, and the Marvel movies, collaborating with some of the biggest names in the business.

The actor discussed Prabhas, the upcoming Rohit Shetty online series Indian Police Force, and other topics in his most recent interview.

Sharad Kelkar talked recently about dubbing for Prabhas. Sharad was the one who provided Prabhas' voice in the Hindi version of Salaar-Part 1. Regarding his relationship with Prabhas and the Baahubali franchise, the actor responded, "When I dub for a character, I have my own way of doing it without any hidden agenda. I understand the character and observe not just how he is talking, but also his physicality. I think Baahubali worked because of that for me, as I could see how much hard work Prabhas had put and the intensity with which he played the character. I had to be at par with that. Sometimes, as an actor, I don't get to play those characters, but through dubs, I can play those parts."

Sharad may also be seen in Indian Police Force, a police drama starring Vivek Oberoi, Shilpa Shetty, and Siddharth Malhotra, directed by Rohit Shetty. Without giving away too much information, Sharad revealed, "The teaser is out and Indian Police Force is going to be massive. It's going to be the biggest show on OTT. I'm yet to see the entire series, but from whatever I have dubbed, I can say that it's one of those stylised, big, massive shows that races against time and has a lot of other factors to it as well. But ultimately, it's a Rohit Shetty show, so you will not be disappointed as it will be great." Sharad Kelkar has recorded a voice role as Ravan for the third season of Legends of Hanuman on Disney Plus Hotstar.

