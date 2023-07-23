Must read! Sherlyn Chopra asks Raj Kundra to 'first be a good human being' after hearing about his acting debut

MUMBAI: Currently, media reports are abuzz that Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, is all set to share his ordeal via a movie. According to the latest news, the star husband and businessman is all set to star in his biopic which will show what he went through from his perspective. 

Also read - WHAT! Sherlyn Chopra to resist the counter-complaint filed against her by recording her own statement against Sajid Khan

After learning about his biopic, the actress reacted to the same and slammed him. For the unversed, he was charged under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code r/w section 384, 415, 420, 504 and 506, 354 (a) (b) (d), 509, of Indian Penal Code, 67, 67 (A), of Information Technology Act 2008, sec 3 & 4 of Indecent Representation of Women Act 1986. 

Speaking to an entertainment portal, when Sherlyn Chopra was asked about his biopic, she reacted to the same and said, “What to say? I recently learned that he is taking acting classes and wants to become an actor. I want to tell him that first be a good human being.” After landing in controversy and coming out of the jail Raj Kundra had blasted Chopra for her statements. 

Raj Kundra had Tweeted, “Yes, I saw the latest p***y licking scene of #Sherlynchopra released 2 days back on her onlyfans, it’s very hot but curious to know how @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice can file a case against you on her complaint? I guess they don’t watch hot sexy videos.”

Also read - Sherlyn Chopra on her hip-hop song: I'm called controversial for speaking the truth

Adding, “This is my exact point! Who is she blaming for her own produced X-rate content on only fans that she has monetised! She is talking about vulgarity and women’s rights yet producing this kind of filth! She will be arrested soon… a matter of time! She is a menace 2 society! @MahaCyber1,” in the next tweet.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi

Raj Kundra Shilpa Shetty Kundra Sherlyn Chopra
