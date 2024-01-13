Must read! Shilpa Shetty opens up about struggles and perseverance in attaining a home and car; Says ‘I’ve seen the lows, and every phase comes’

MUMBAI: Shilpa Shetty is one of the most gifted actresses of her generation in Bollywood. The diva entered the movie industry as an entirely outsider, made a name for herself, and rose to the top of the ladder with her flawless performances. Shilpa has captivated audiences with her flawlessly beautiful shape and stunning attractiveness, which frequently become the talk of the town, in addition to her exceptional acting skills.

The career of an actor is always risky and dependent on striking a balance between good and terrible. In a similar vein, Shilpa Shetty acknowledged experiencing the striking highs and lows of her career in an interview. She spoke about the highest point of her professional life that she has subsequently experienced.

According to her, “Itne utar chadhav dekhe hain maine. I think I’ve seen the highs, I’ve seen the lows, and every phase comes with teaching you something. I think and believe that this is the best phase of my life as an actor. I’ve learnt so much. I’ve done diametrically different roles. I’ve had the courage to pick up the roles.”

Shilpa Shetty carried on the talk, taking the audience on a trip down memory lane to the 1990s, when, at the tender age of 17, she was navigating her way through a life in an industry as harsh as film. The divas mentioned working nonstop to fulfill her goals of owning a home and a car as well as to attain the barest needs.

She stated, “I think the first 20 years of my career just went in working without putting that much thought. We came from the 90s. I was working because I wanted to buy my first car, I wanted to move into a bigger house, came from a middle-class family and for a 17-year-old when you start out those things, the perspective is very different.”

For those who are unaware, Shilpa Shetty is a part of the upcoming cop universe series movie, Indian Police Force, and has worked with renowned director Rohit Shetty. For those who are unaware, Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi have key roles in the movie as well. Regarding her part in the next film, the diva mentioned that it's the first time she's ever played a police officer. She also discussed Viaan, her kid, and his response to the same.

She mentioned, “Mumma, I don’t care how you have to do it and I really mean this, and it was really that made me realize what it means because he caters to that audience – kids love his movies, masses love his movies. If you are able to cater to that audience, you’ve hit a home run. So that was one of the reasons that I wanted to play this part and then uspe to sone pe suhaga tha mere liye when I heard the character, it was Tara Shetty.”

In an earlier interview, Shilpa Shetty talked candidly about the moment she gave birth to her first child, Viaan, and received a lot of backlash for gaining weight. The diva admitted that she didn't want to shed the additional weight for eight months after going through a normal pregnancy. However, she was a part of the cutthroat beauty industry, and she took issue with the way that other people had attacked her for the same thing.

Credits – Bollywoodshaadis