Must read! Shilpa Shetty opens up about struggles and perseverance in attaining a home and car; Says ‘I’ve seen the lows, and every phase comes’

The diva entered the movie industry as an entirely outsider, made a name for herself, and rose to the top of the ladder with her flawless performances. Shilpa has captivated audiences with her flawlessly beautiful shape and stunning attractiveness, which frequently become the talk of the town, in addition to her exceptional acting skills.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 01/13/2024 - 15:17
movie_image: 
Shilpa Shetty

MUMBAI: Shilpa Shetty is one of the most gifted actresses of her generation in Bollywood. The diva entered the movie industry as an entirely outsider, made a name for herself, and rose to the top of the ladder with her flawless performances. Shilpa has captivated audiences with her flawlessly beautiful shape and stunning attractiveness, which frequently become the talk of the town, in addition to her exceptional acting skills.

(Also read: Wow! All eyes for actress Shilpa Shetty as she steps out for the promotion for her upcoming OTT show)

The career of an actor is always risky and dependent on striking a balance between good and terrible. In a similar vein, Shilpa Shetty acknowledged experiencing the striking highs and lows of her career in an interview. She spoke about the highest point of her professional life that she has subsequently experienced.

According to her, “Itne utar chadhav dekhe hain maine. I think I’ve seen the highs, I’ve seen the lows, and every phase comes with teaching you something. I think and believe that this is the best phase of my life as an actor. I’ve learnt so much. I’ve done diametrically different roles. I’ve had the courage to pick up the roles.”

Shilpa Shetty carried on the talk, taking the audience on a trip down memory lane to the 1990s, when, at the tender age of 17, she was navigating her way through a life in an industry as harsh as film. The divas mentioned working nonstop to fulfill her goals of owning a home and a car as well as to attain the barest needs.

She stated, “I think the first 20 years of my career just went in working without putting that much thought. We came from the 90s. I was working because I wanted to buy my first car, I wanted to move into a bigger house, came from a middle-class family and for a 17-year-old when you start out those things, the perspective is very different.”

For those who are unaware, Shilpa Shetty is a part of the upcoming cop universe series movie, Indian Police Force, and has worked with renowned director Rohit Shetty. For those who are unaware, Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi have key roles in the movie as well. Regarding her part in the next film, the diva mentioned that it's the first time she's ever played a police officer. She also discussed Viaan, her kid, and his response to the same.

She mentioned, “Mumma, I don’t care how you have to do it and I really mean this, and it was really that made me realize what it means because he caters to that audience – kids love his movies, masses love his movies. If you are able to cater to that audience, you’ve hit a home run. So that was one of the reasons that I wanted to play this part and then uspe to sone pe suhaga tha mere liye when I heard the character, it was Tara Shetty.”

In an earlier interview, Shilpa Shetty talked candidly about the moment she gave birth to her first child, Viaan, and received a lot of backlash for gaining weight. The diva admitted that she didn't want to shed the additional weight for eight months after going through a normal pregnancy. However, she was a part of the cutthroat beauty industry, and she took issue with the way that other people had attacked her for the same thing.

(Also read: Exciting! Shilpa Shetty's fearless cop character from Indian Police Force revealed)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Bollywoodshaadis

Shilpa Shetty Rohit Shetty Sidharth Malhotra Viaan Raj Kundra Samisha Shetty Kundra Vivek Oberoi Bollywood digital OTT Amazon Prime Video Vikram Malhotra Producer Sukhee Prime Video Tara TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 01/13/2024 - 15:17

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Punjabi folk and Sufi singer Satinder Sartaaj lends his voice to COLORS’ ‘Udaariyaan’
MUMBAI : COLORS’ ‘Udaariyaan’ continues to mesmerize the viewers while depicting the pursuit of love and ambition...
OMG! Radhika Apte shares her harrowing experience of being locked in the aerobridge, “locked in for over an hour”
MUMBAI : Actress Radhika Apte has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution, she...
Aww! Abhira and Armaan to have a romantic dance in the makar sankranti special episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show features Shehzada...
Spoiler Alert! Anupama: Vaquar Shaikh Replaces Rituraj, Bringing New Dimensions to Anupama's Journey
MUMBAI : In the upcoming episodes of Star Plus' Anupama, viewers can anticipate a major twist in the storyline as...
Spoiler Alert! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Kuldeep Discloses Shocking Revelation About Vaani and Vijay’s Past
MUMBAI : In the unfolding story of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si on Star Plus, the love story set against the backdrop of the...
Spoiler Alert! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Vedika Issues a Warning to Pammy Amidst Shocking Encounter
MUMBAI : In the unfolding drama of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si on Star Plus, viewers can brace themselves for heightened...
Recent Stories
Radhika Apte
OMG! Radhika Apte shares her harrowing experience of being locked in the aerobridge, “locked in for over an hour”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Radhika Apte
OMG! Radhika Apte shares her harrowing experience of being locked in the aerobridge, “locked in for over an hour”
Kangana Ranaut
Kya Baat Hai! Kangana Ranaut spotted leaving the Mumbai salon hand-in-hand with a foreign friend; Netizens reacts!
Vivek Oberoi
Must Read! Vivek Oberoi opens up about coping with negativity over the years; Says ‘They are going to be trolls…’
Agastya Nanda
Ikkis: Whoa! Agastya Nanda gets warning from an Army Officer to not mess up his role in Arun Khetarpal’s biopic
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aww! Mom Reena Datta shares an emotional note for her baby girl, check out her picture with the bride and Aamir Khan
Triptii Dimri
Amazing! Triptii Dimri's stunning ramp walk in a yellow cutout crinkled-voile gown valued at Rs. 1.48 Lakhs grabs the spotlight