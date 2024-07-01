Must Read! Siddhanth Chaturvedi breaks silence on why he has so few friends in the film industry, read on to know what he said

MUMBAI: Siddhant Chaturvedi, the charismatic actor who stormed into Bollywood as MC Sher in Gully Boy, reflects on his transformative journey and the evolving dynamics of stardom. After gaining acclaim for his nuanced performance in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, he opens up about his lack of friends in the industry.

Also Read-Must Read! Siddhant Chaturvedi Opens Up: Balancing Stardom, Setbacks, and Aspirations

Siddhant told a news portal, “I work with big stars. They also don't have time. They must be so busy. I feel like, ‘I have to do this.’ I haven't reached a single drop of where they are. They are trying to balance their lives. They have so many eyes on them, and so many duties to perform. They don't have the time to entertain you. We meet at events; we hug and ask, ‘How are you’! They are good actors, all of them. They get into the process where they shut off from the world. Even I have the same process. So, I don't complain.”

He further added, “It's not about fitting in. I came here from outside and everybody has been so receptive to me. I worked with the biggest people. They have been very nice to me. I continue to work with the best. Expecting more out of that is my stupidity. I also understand that it is difficult to balance everything out.”

Also Read-Woah! Twitter reacts to Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, finds crossovers with these films, take a look

Siddhant was last seen in the Netflix film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan which also stars Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit-HIndustanTimes