Must Read! Sonakshi Sinha once refused to comment on Salman Khan romancing a 21-year-old on screen, scroll down for details

MUMBAI: Bollywood has given its viewers numerous ‘jodis’ some of which have emerged as fan favourites over the year. In recent years, we have seen some onscreen couples that have a huge age difference between them – like Salman Khan and Saiee Manjrekar in the 2019 film Dabangg 3. In a past conversation, actress Sonakshi Sinha was asked about this.

Way back in December 2019, Sonakshi Sinha was asked about the age gaps between on-screen couples. Citing the example of Salman Khan romancing a 21-year-old Saiee Manjrekar in the Prabhu Deva directorial, the actress was asked thoughts on if the roles were reversed and a senior actress like Madhuri Dixit romanced Ishaan Khatter.

Answering the journalist, Sonakshi Sinha immediately replied, “Oh wow! If you put it that way, would you want to see Madhuri Dixit romancing Ishaan Khatter?” When the interviewer answered in the affirmative, the Kalank actress said, “That’s a bit… I don’t know. That’s a bit odd.”

Giving her personal views about romancing a young guy on-screen, Sonakshi Sinha said, “Honestly, if I was at an age of 50, I would feel odd romancing a guy who’s 22-years-old. So that’s a personal opinion. So yeah, I don’t know.”

Credit: koimoi