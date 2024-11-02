Must read! Sonu Sood believes it is the right to address deepfake with his directorial, Fateh

Actor Sonu Sood recently became a victim of deepfake. But instead of getting bogged down by it, he tried to generate awareness regarding the issue. In a chat with us, he said though it was shocking, bringing it to people’s notice was important.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/11/2024 - 17:30
movie_image: 
Sonu Sood

MUMBAI: Actor Sonu Sood recently became a victim of deepfake. But instead of getting bogged down by it, he tried to generate awareness regarding the issue. In a chat with us, he said though it was shocking, bringing it to people’s notice was important.

Also read - Exclusive! Sonu Sood to star in the movie titled Fateh

Celebrities like Rashmika Mandanna, Anushka Shetty and Akshay Kumar became victims of deepfake recently.

“Lots of people get cheated every day and fall in the trap. A lot of celebs are becoming victims. It’s a big concern, which needs to be addressed,” Sood told us.

In the deepfake video, Sood’s face has been morphed and the impersonator is cheating someone for money in the actor’s name. Sood, known for his philanthropy shared that several offenders use his name for crimes.

“A lot of people who need to reach out to us fall into the trap. Close to 200 FIRs were registered across the country,” he said.

The 50-year-old actor reached out to his followers on social media and revealed that his directorial film Fateh revolves around a similar issue of cheating through cybercrimes.

Further elaborating, Sood revealed Fateh’s journey began because it was the right time to address such frauds, which can be done through movies. “People will be able to relate to Fateh because of the trouble they went through.”

Fateh has also been written by Sood, who makes his directorial debut too. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez.

Calling his new journey “special”, Sood said, “As a director, I could tell the story in the right way, the way I wanted to address this issue. So I think Fateh is going to be very special and personal.”

Also read - Exclusive! Sonu Sood to star in the movie titled Fateh

The Samrat Prithviraj actor recently won the Champions of Change award. He said such appreciation and honours keep him motivated, even when news like deepfake and attack on privacy try to pull him down.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times

Sonu Sood Rashmika Mandanna Anushka Shetty Akshay Kumar Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/11/2024 - 17:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Must read! Shahid Kapoor talks about working with Kriti Sanon, reveals his favourite scene from the film
MUMBAI: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is just two days away. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, the movie is a...
Must read! Sonu Sood believes it is the right to address deepfake with his directorial, Fateh
MUMBAI: Actor Sonu Sood recently became a victim of deepfake. But instead of getting bogged down by it, he tried to...
Woah! Sharib Hashmi’s unique reaction to Poonam Pandey's fake news of death
MUMBAI: Writer-actor Sharib Hashmi said there’s always a correct way to spread awareness for a cause. Hashmi’s two-year...
Must read! Sunny Deol talks about the sequels he is rumoured to be a part of, including Border 2, Gadar 3
MUMBAI: Border 2, Gadar 3- Sunny Deol is amused with the many sequel speculations doing the rounds. Ever since Gadar 2...
Inspiring! Anupam Kher reflects on 40-year acting career: From Rs 37 to 540 Films, A remarkable journey; Says ‘I have built my castle with stones that people threw at me’
MUMBAI: Anupma Kher, a versatile actor, debuted the trailer for his next Hindi film Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay alongside...
Must read! Sushmita Sen recalls Salman Khan's advice to wear heels despite height difference; Says ‘He said I’ll manage my height…’
MUMBAI: Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen have a long-standing, cordial friendship and have collaborated on numerous movies...
Recent Stories
Shahid Kapoor
Must read! Shahid Kapoor talks about working with Kriti Sanon, reveals his favourite scene from the film
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shahid Kapoor
Must read! Shahid Kapoor talks about working with Kriti Sanon, reveals his favourite scene from the film
Sharib Hashmi
Woah! Sharib Hashmi’s unique reaction to Poonam Pandey's fake news of death
Sunny Deol
Must read! Sunny Deol talks about the sequels he is rumoured to be a part of, including Border 2, Gadar 3
Anupam
Inspiring! Anupam Kher reflects on 40-year acting career: From Rs 37 to 540 Films, A remarkable journey; Says ‘I have built my castle with stones that people threw at me’
Sushmita
Must read! Sushmita Sen recalls Salman Khan's advice to wear heels despite height difference; Says ‘He said I’ll manage my height…’
Shah
Oh no! Shah Rukh Khan's indirect remark at Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek's behavior; Says 'Inke baap inko nai sikha..'