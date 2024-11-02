Must read! Sonu Sood believes it is the right to address deepfake with his directorial, Fateh

MUMBAI: Actor Sonu Sood recently became a victim of deepfake. But instead of getting bogged down by it, he tried to generate awareness regarding the issue. In a chat with us, he said though it was shocking, bringing it to people’s notice was important.

Celebrities like Rashmika Mandanna, Anushka Shetty and Akshay Kumar became victims of deepfake recently.

“Lots of people get cheated every day and fall in the trap. A lot of celebs are becoming victims. It’s a big concern, which needs to be addressed,” Sood told us.

In the deepfake video, Sood’s face has been morphed and the impersonator is cheating someone for money in the actor’s name. Sood, known for his philanthropy shared that several offenders use his name for crimes.

“A lot of people who need to reach out to us fall into the trap. Close to 200 FIRs were registered across the country,” he said.

The 50-year-old actor reached out to his followers on social media and revealed that his directorial film Fateh revolves around a similar issue of cheating through cybercrimes.

Further elaborating, Sood revealed Fateh’s journey began because it was the right time to address such frauds, which can be done through movies. “People will be able to relate to Fateh because of the trouble they went through.”

Fateh has also been written by Sood, who makes his directorial debut too. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez.

Calling his new journey “special”, Sood said, “As a director, I could tell the story in the right way, the way I wanted to address this issue. So I think Fateh is going to be very special and personal.”

The Samrat Prithviraj actor recently won the Champions of Change award. He said such appreciation and honours keep him motivated, even when news like deepfake and attack on privacy try to pull him down.

