Must Read! South actresses we would love to see in Bollywood films

MUMBAI: Many South actors and actresses have already made their Bollywood debut, and soon some will be seen in big Hindi movies. However, there are many South actresses who have not yet made their Bollywood debut.

So, today, let’s look at the list of South actresses we would love to see in Bollywood films…

Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi is one of the most talented actresses down South. While her movies have been dubbed in Hindi and premiered on TV and OTT, she is yet to star in a proper Hindi movie. It will be interesting to see her in a Bollywood film.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has left a mark in the Hindi sector with her web series The Family Man season 2, and now, she is gearing up for one more Hindi web series, Citadel. However, the actress has not yet signed a Bollywood movie.

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh was supposed to make her Bollywood debut with Maidaan. But, she opted out of the movie and Priyamani replaced her. However, after that, we haven’t heard any report about her starring in a Hindi movie.

Anushka Shetty

Anushka Shetty is one of the biggest stars down South, and while with Baahubali 2, she became a pan-India star, the actress has not done a full-fledged Hindi film yet.

