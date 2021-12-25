MUST READ! This sport helps Taapsee Pannu to STAY FIT

MUMBAI: With several critically acclaimed films in her bag, Taapsee Pannu has established herself as a talented and dependable actor. She has earned accolades for her performance in films including Shoojit Sircar’s Pink, Anubhav Sinha's Thappad, and Akarsh Khurana’s Rashmi Rocket to name a few.

Talking about Rashmi Rocket, the sports film features Taapsee Pannu in the role of Rashmi Virah Chibber (Rashmi Rocket), an Indian track and field athlete. The actress worked hard to get into the skin of Rashmi Rocket. Needless to say, Taapsee Pannu won over the hearts of the film buffs with her amazing portrayal.

While she played a track and field athlete in Rashmi Rocket, do you know what her favourite sport is in real life?

Well, Taapsee Pannu loves Squash.

The actress feels that this sport lets her stay fit.

In an old interview, the actress had opened up about her love for squash. “Squash is my means to stay fit and enjoy the process of staying fit because I am a sports lover. Buying a badminton team in PBL was an extension to that,” said the actress.

On the work front, interestingly, cricketer Mithali Raj’s biopic Shabaash Mithu also stars Taapsee Pannu in the central role. The film is directed by Srijit Mukherji and backed by Viacom18 Studios.

