Must read! Sushmita Sen on her daughters facing 'imbalance' in life with the absence of a father, "... you don't miss what you never had"

MUMBAI: Actor Sushmita Sen recently shared that it is a misconception that there is an ‘imbalance’ in the life of her daughters because of the absence of a father. Sushmita has two daughters, Renee and Alisah, whom she adopted at a young age. She was 24 when she adopted Renee, and in 2010, she brought Alisah home.

Sushmita, who will be next seen in Ravi Jadhav’s biopic on transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant, Taali, recently interacted with a news portal and shared how she believes that though fathers are important in children’s lives, there is no ‘imbalance’ in the life of her daughters due to the absence of one. She said, “Like everything else in life, you don’t miss what you never had.”

Talking about her daughters, Sushmita also revealed that though she is unaffected by mean and derogatory comments on her social media posts, her daughters think that her casual attitude towards trolls is a “problem”.

The Biwi No. 1 actor is often told by her daughters that she doesn’t know how a comment will travel. However, Sushmita believes that nobody but God only can make or break things, thus she is not bothered by what people say about her on the internet. She just blocks those who make racial comments or comments on religion. She believes, “Insult that I do not receive, does not belong to me.”

Earlier, Sushmita had said she is extremely proud of her 24-year-old self for making ‘the wisest decision’ to adopt. During an event, she said, “The wisest decision I made at the age of 24 was to become a mother. It stabilised my life. People think it was a great act of charity and wonderful action but it was self-preservation. It was me protecting myself.”

Taali will stream on JioCinema on August 15.

