Must read! Sushmita Sen shares her views on actresses surviving in the industry, "The biggest mistake is to expect kindness..."

MUMBAI: Sushmita Sen said that the industry isn’t fair to female actors, and is still mostly a ‘man’s world.’ But she also highlighted how the OTT space has changed things for her, especially in terms of finances, and she doesn’t have to fight for better pay anymore. Sushmita also said that if female actors do not get along with the top four-five male actors, then they are ‘done.’

Also read - Must Read! Susmita Sen breaks silence on being called a ‘gold-digger’ for her rumored relationship with Lalit Modi: “good that those comments came to me…”

In a conversation with Barkha Dutt for Mojo Story, Sushmita said, “I think the biggest mistake we can make as actresses is to expect kindness in this industry. Fairness is a better word, and again, it’s a man’s world, it’s a man’s industry, and there are no two ways about it even now.”

Sushmita continued, “To be an actor right now is amazing, but to expect fairness for anything… I mean, we know even if I headline a show, I have to fight for the figures that I want because someone’s throwing me numbers of the next male hero A-lister who’s charged so much. That’s where I think OTT is changing the game, because now that’s not what they give me an example of anymore.”

When asked in what other way the industry is a ‘man’s world,’ Sushmita said, “It’s the whole gamut of it, the saleability, the idea of saleability. I’m talking now purely about films. It still does not engage the idea of being gender fluid. It’s still very much male, with four or five top actors. As a female actor, you’re done if you don’t belong to one of the camps or get along with at least all of them.”

Also read - SHOCKING! Sushmita Sen looks unrecognisable; netizens ask, “What the hell happened to her face?”

Sushmita said that she wants to ‘learn and grow’. The actor added, “I don’t need to be waiting endlessly to massage egos, to make people feel better about themselves and their careers. I have a job to do and if I’m not good at that job, you must punish me in every way possible, but don’t punish me just because I’m a woman who’s not willing to play by the book.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express

