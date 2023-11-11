Must read! Swara Bhasker keeps her Diwali celebrations low-key, keeping daughter Raabiyaa's well-being in mind, read more

MUMBAI: Swara Bhasker’s Diwali this year is special for two reasons- it’s her first after marriage with politician Fahad Ahmad and also her first as a mother. Despite that, she isn’t holding any grand celebrations and the actor shares the reason behind.

Also read - Wow! Here’s how Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad's heartwarming celebration of baby Raabiyaa's one-month birthday

“Had it been the first Diwali after shaadi, surely we would have planned big things. But this Diwali is special for another reason as well, which is my baby and she is only 6 weeks old. Unfortunately I am in Delhi and the quality of air is very hazardous right now. So I can’t take her out. Like every paranoid parent, I am being cautious. We have gotten a few friends and family members coming over but that’s all,” shares Bhasker, who is mother to Raabiyaa.

She goes on, “I have been having parties for Diwali every year and my parents call me a party animal, but this time I thought that I will take a break from it. I don’t want my attention to be diverted. When you hold your child in your arms, you don’t want to do anything else. Nothing in world matters. I keep Raabiyaa in my arms for hours while she sleeps.” She quickly adds, “Also, I am too tired to have a party (laughs)”

While there might not be a grand celebration, Bhasker is excited to create memories with her daughter on Diwali. “What I am looking forward to the most about is seeing her in Diwali outfit. I bought fabric to get her lehenga stitched,” she tells us.

To join in the celebration will be Bhasker’s husband, who she shares will be traveling from Mumbai. When asked how he shows involvement in festivities, the actor says, “ We don’t pressurise the other person to do anything that we don’t want to do. Festival for us are all about sharing happiness. We don’t have to be boxed in any religion or identity to celebrate that. We have a very easy relationship that way. We know how to share and also let the other person do whatever they want to".

Also read - Wow! Here’s how Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad's heartwarming celebration of baby Raabiyaa's one-month birthday

She goes on to share an incident from Ramzaan. “When Fahad was in Delhi, my mother would wake up to ensure he eats properly in the morning before the fast begins. And his family has been there for me in the same way. During my first trimerster, I was very nauseous and could not eat anything non vegetarian. So when I went to their house for eid, they made sure there was always some vegetarian food. I think that’s the spirit of both our familes. We know how to respect and share in each other’s culture without trying to change the other person,” she ends.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times



