Must read! Take a look at Malaika Arora's dating journey, and how she found her true love in Arjun Kapoor

MUMBAI: Malaika Arora is one of the most popular and versatile celebrities in India who dons multiple hats. The actress turns 50 today (October 23) and she still manages to make heads turn. Her age-defying look is constantly something that fans are in awe of.

Malaika Arora has also been in the limelight for her love life. She has had her share of ups and downs in her personal relationships, but she has always followed her heart and found her true love. Here is a look at Malaika Arora’s love life and her journey of finding true love.

Malaika Arora met Arbaaz Khan during a coffee ad shoot in 1998 and fell in love with him. They got married in the same year and had a son named Arhaan in 2002. They seemed to be a happy couple for many years, until rumours of trouble in their marriage started surfacing in 2016.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan announced their separation in March 2016, citing compatibility issues. They officially got divorced in May 2017. This became a big story in Entertainment News.

Malaika Arora said that they decided to divorce because they were making each other extremely unhappy and impacting lives of others around them. She also revealed that she wanted financial stability and freedom from the family’s demands.

Arbaaz Khan’s unsuccessful career and dependence on his brother Salman Khan were also factors. Malaika Arora asked for the custody of their son but did not forbid him from meeting his father. The couple did not lash out against each other and called the rumours of money issues "wrong and malicious".

Malaika Arora found love again in Arjun Kapoor, who is 11 years younger than her. They reportedly started dating in 2018 but made it Instagram official in 2019 on Arjun’s birthday. Since then, they have openly expressed their affection and appreciation for each other on their social media platforms.

They have also forged strong bonds with each other’s family members. Malaika Arora said that Arjun Kapoor became her unwavering anchor during her challenging period of divorce from Arbaaz Khan.

She also said that she believes in the institution of marriage and would love to set up a home with Arjun Kapoor. They have been spotted together on coffee dates, vacations and public appearances.

Recently, there were rumours of their breakup all over social media, but the couple swiftly dispelled them when they were spotted on a dinner date. In the face of countless ups and downs, the enduring bond between Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora has proven to be unbreakable.

